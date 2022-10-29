|Michigan St.
|7
|0
|0
|0
|—
|7
|Michigan
|3
|10
|6
|10
|—
|29
First Quarter
MICH_FG Moody 22, 2:20.
MSU_Coleman 26 pass from Thorne (Patton kick), :23.
Second Quarter
MICH_Corum 2 pass from McCarthy (Moody kick), 11:58.
MICH_FG Moody 25, 1:08.
Third Quarter
MICH_FG Moody 39, 9:15.
MICH_FG Moody 33, 3:58.
Fourth Quarter
MICH_FG Moody 54, 14:45.
MICH_Corum 4 run (Moody kick), 12:47.
A_111,083.
|MSU
|MICH
|First downs
|11
|27
|Total Net Yards
|252
|443
|Rushes-yards
|23-37
|52-276
|Passing
|215
|167
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1--1
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-39
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-34
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-30-1
|15-26-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-10
|0-0
|Punts
|4-39.75
|1-34.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-75
|4-25
|Time of Possession
|19:27
|40:33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Michigan St., Collins 7-22, Reed 1-17, Berger 9-17, Thorne 5-2, (Team) 1-(minus 21). Michigan, Corum 33-177, McCarthy 7-50, Edwards 10-42, Stokes 2-7.
PASSING_Michigan St., Thorne 17-30-1-215. Michigan, McCarthy 15-25-0-167, Bell 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Michigan St., Coleman 5-155, Reed 4-17, Barker 2-15, Collins 2-8, Mosley 2-8, Berger 1-6, Carr 1-6. Michigan, Schoonmaker 5-70, Bell 4-53, Edwards 3-38, C.Johnson 1-7, Corum 1-2, Wilson 1-(minus 3).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.