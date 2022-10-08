Michigan10071431
Indiana730010

First Quarter

MICH_Corum 1 run (Moody kick), 12:32.

IND_Henderson 11 pass from Bazelak (Campbell kick), 4:54.

MICH_FG Moody 44, 1:02.

Second Quarter

IND_FG Campbell 41, 12:08.

Third Quarter

MICH_C.Johnson 29 pass from McCarthy (Moody kick), 7:39.

Fourth Quarter

MICH_Schoonmaker 9 pass from McCarthy (Moody kick), 9:43.

MICH_C.Johnson 6 pass from McCarthy (Moody kick), 2:54.

A_50,805.

MICHIND
First downs2621
Total Net Yards469222
Rushes-yards40-16525-19
Passing304203
Punt Returns4-361-8
Kickoff Returns3-581-20
Interceptions Ret.1-01-0
Comp-Att-Int28-36-125-49-1
Sacked-Yards Lost0-07-61
Punts3-48.3336-48.167
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalties-Yards10-854-50
Time of Possession37:5322:07

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Michigan, Corum 25-124, McCarthy 4-26, Edwards 7-15, Orji 1-3, (Team) 3-(minus 3). Indiana, J.Lucas 4-45, Shivers 7-25, Henderson 6-10, McCulley 1-0, Bazelak 7-(minus 61).

PASSING_Michigan, McCarthy 28-36-1-304. Indiana, Bazelak 25-49-1-203.

RECEIVING_Michigan, Bell 11-121, Schoonmaker 9-67, C.Johnson 4-58, Anthony 2-32, Henning 1-16, Edwards 1-10. Indiana, E.Simmons 7-57, Henderson 4-34, Shivers 4-17, J.Lucas 3-20, McCulley 3-18, Camper 2-39, Coby 2-18.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Michigan, Moody 26. Indiana, Campbell 24.

