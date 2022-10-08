|Michigan
|10
|0
|7
|14
|—
|31
|Indiana
|7
|3
|0
|0
|—
|10
First Quarter
MICH_Corum 1 run (Moody kick), 12:32.
IND_Henderson 11 pass from Bazelak (Campbell kick), 4:54.
MICH_FG Moody 44, 1:02.
Second Quarter
IND_FG Campbell 41, 12:08.
Third Quarter
MICH_C.Johnson 29 pass from McCarthy (Moody kick), 7:39.
Fourth Quarter
MICH_Schoonmaker 9 pass from McCarthy (Moody kick), 9:43.
MICH_C.Johnson 6 pass from McCarthy (Moody kick), 2:54.
A_50,805.
|MICH
|IND
|First downs
|26
|21
|Total Net Yards
|469
|222
|Rushes-yards
|40-165
|25-19
|Passing
|304
|203
|Punt Returns
|4-36
|1-8
|Kickoff Returns
|3-58
|1-20
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-36-1
|25-49-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|7-61
|Punts
|3-48.333
|6-48.167
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-85
|4-50
|Time of Possession
|37:53
|22:07
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Michigan, Corum 25-124, McCarthy 4-26, Edwards 7-15, Orji 1-3, (Team) 3-(minus 3). Indiana, J.Lucas 4-45, Shivers 7-25, Henderson 6-10, McCulley 1-0, Bazelak 7-(minus 61).
PASSING_Michigan, McCarthy 28-36-1-304. Indiana, Bazelak 25-49-1-203.
RECEIVING_Michigan, Bell 11-121, Schoonmaker 9-67, C.Johnson 4-58, Anthony 2-32, Henning 1-16, Edwards 1-10. Indiana, E.Simmons 7-57, Henderson 4-34, Shivers 4-17, J.Lucas 3-20, McCulley 3-18, Camper 2-39, Coby 2-18.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Michigan, Moody 26. Indiana, Campbell 24.
