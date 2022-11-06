|Michigan
|14
|0
|28
|10
|—
|52
|Rutgers
|7
|10
|0
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
MICH_Corum 1 run (Moody kick), 8:47.
RUTG_T.Ward 7 punt return (McAtamney kick), 5:04.
MICH_McCarthy 1 run (Moody kick), 1:46.
Second Quarter
RUTG_FG McAtamney 32, 13:32.
RUTG_Ryan 3 pass from Wimsatt (McAtamney kick), 1:44.
Third Quarter
MICH_Edwards 14 pass from McCarthy (Moody kick), 8:24.
MICH_Corum 2 run (Moody kick), 6:53.
MICH_Barrett 31 interception return (Moody kick), 6:42.
MICH_C.Johnson 6 pass from McCarthy (Moody kick), :23.
Fourth Quarter
MICH_FG Moody 29, 11:18.
MICH_Gash 4 run (Moody kick), 3:23.
A_51,117.
|MICH
|RUTG
|First downs
|22
|5
|Total Net Yards
|433
|180
|Rushes-yards
|53-282
|19-14
|Passing
|151
|166
|Punt Returns
|1--2
|1-35
|Kickoff Returns
|2-27
|2-36
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-81
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-27-0
|14-29-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-11
|3-17
|Punts
|4-32.5
|7-41.571
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-20
|5-45
|Time of Possession
|37:42
|22:03
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Michigan, Edwards 15-109, Corum 20-109, Stokes 5-23, Warren 2-19, Dunlap 1-15, Gash 2-6, McCarthy 4-6, Henning 1-0, Anthony 1-(minus 2), (Team) 2-(minus 3). Rutgers, Monangai 4-17, Day 4-9, Rochelle 1-5, Aa.Young 2-1, Salaam 4-0, Wimsatt 4-(minus 18).
PASSING_Michigan, McCarthy 13-27-0-151. Rutgers, Wimsatt 14-29-3-166.
RECEIVING_Michigan, Edwards 3-52, C.Johnson 3-18, Bell 2-43, Schoonmaker 2-16, T.Morris 1-9, Anthony 1-7, Loveland 1-6. Rutgers, Cruickshank 7-62, Ryan 4-54, Long 2-50, Langan 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Michigan, Moody 50, Moody 50.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.