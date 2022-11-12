|TCU
|0
|3
|7
|7
|—
|17
|Texas
|0
|0
|3
|7
|—
|10
Second Quarter
TCU_FG Kell 34, 1:20.
Third Quarter
TCU_Miller 75 run (Kell kick), 5:08.
TEX_FG Auburn 22, :58.
Fourth Quarter
TCU_Johnston 31 pass from Duggan (Kell kick), 12:36.
TEX_Barron 48 fumble return (Auburn kick), 4:24.
A_104,203.
|TCU
|TEX
|First downs
|19
|14
|Total Net Yards
|283
|199
|Rushes-yards
|44-159
|22-28
|Passing
|124
|171
|Punt Returns
|3-10
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-20
|2-73
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-20
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-29-0
|17-39-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-38
|2-13
|Punts
|7-36.429
|7-41.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-49
|7-74
|Time of Possession
|37:22
|22:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_TCU, Miller 21-138, Demercado 11-65, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Barber 1-(minus 2), Duggan 10-(minus 41). Texas, B.Robinson 12-29, R.Johnson 5-14, Ewers 5-(minus 15).
PASSING_TCU, Duggan 19-29-0-124. Texas, Ewers 17-39-1-171.
RECEIVING_TCU, Davis 4-(minus 6), Johnston 3-66, Barber 3-9, Demercado 2-6, Miller 1-10, Wiley 1-10, Battle 1-9, Hudson 1-8, Spivey 1-6, S.Williams 1-5, Duggan 1-1. Texas, Sanders 7-61, Whittington 6-78, Worthy 4-32.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_TCU, Kell 34.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.