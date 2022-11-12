TCU037717
Texas003710

Second Quarter

TCU_FG Kell 34, 1:20.

Third Quarter

TCU_Miller 75 run (Kell kick), 5:08.

TEX_FG Auburn 22, :58.

Fourth Quarter

TCU_Johnston 31 pass from Duggan (Kell kick), 12:36.

TEX_Barron 48 fumble return (Auburn kick), 4:24.

A_104,203.

TCUTEX
First downs1914
Total Net Yards283199
Rushes-yards44-15922-28
Passing124171
Punt Returns3-100-0
Kickoff Returns2-202-73
Interceptions Ret.1-200-0
Comp-Att-Int19-29-017-39-1
Sacked-Yards Lost5-382-13
Punts7-36.4297-41.0
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards5-497-74
Time of Possession37:2222:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_TCU, Miller 21-138, Demercado 11-65, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Barber 1-(minus 2), Duggan 10-(minus 41). Texas, B.Robinson 12-29, R.Johnson 5-14, Ewers 5-(minus 15).

PASSING_TCU, Duggan 19-29-0-124. Texas, Ewers 17-39-1-171.

RECEIVING_TCU, Davis 4-(minus 6), Johnston 3-66, Barber 3-9, Demercado 2-6, Miller 1-10, Wiley 1-10, Battle 1-9, Hudson 1-8, Spivey 1-6, S.Williams 1-5, Duggan 1-1. Texas, Sanders 7-61, Whittington 6-78, Worthy 4-32.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_TCU, Kell 34.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

