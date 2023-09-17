|Wyoming
|7
|0
|3
|0
|—
|10
|Texas
|3
|7
|0
|21
|—
|31
First Quarter
WYO_Waylee 62 run (Hoyland kick), 12:45.
TEX_FG Auburn 37, 9:46.
Second Quarter
TEX_B.Murphy 1 pass from Ewers (Auburn kick), 11:45.
Third Quarter
WYO_FG Hoyland 36, :20.
Fourth Quarter
TEX_Worthy 44 pass from Ewers (Auburn kick), 14:12.
TEX_Ewers 5 run (Auburn kick), 9:01.
TEX_Thompson 27 interception return (Auburn kick), 8:46.
A_101,777.
|WYO
|TEX
|First downs
|17
|13
|Total Net Yards
|291
|316
|Rushes-yards
|38-155
|31-185
|Passing
|136
|131
|Punt Returns
|2-1
|4-59
|Kickoff Returns
|1-11
|2-52
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-27
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-28-1
|11-21-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-9
|1-10
|Punts
|7-42.714
|4-48.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-30
|6-40
|Time of Possession
|38:47
|21:13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Wyoming, Waylee 18-110, James 11-34, Asante 1-10, Ferrell 1-7, Wieland 2-7, Svoboda 5-(minus 13). Texas, J.Brooks 21-164, Blue 5-14, Red 2-12, Worthy 1-0, Ewers 2-(minus 5).
PASSING_Wyoming, Svoboda 17-28-1-136. Texas, Ewers 11-21-0-131.
RECEIVING_Wyoming, Wieland 8-62, Boddie 3-25, Welch 3-22, Asante 2-19, Gyllenborg 1-8. Texas, Worthy 4-56, A.Mitchell 3-30, Robinson 1-16, Helm 1-14, Whittington 1-14, B.Murphy 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
