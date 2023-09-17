Wyoming703010
Texas3702131

First Quarter

WYO_Waylee 62 run (Hoyland kick), 12:45.

TEX_FG Auburn 37, 9:46.

Second Quarter

TEX_B.Murphy 1 pass from Ewers (Auburn kick), 11:45.

Third Quarter

WYO_FG Hoyland 36, :20.

Fourth Quarter

TEX_Worthy 44 pass from Ewers (Auburn kick), 14:12.

TEX_Ewers 5 run (Auburn kick), 9:01.

TEX_Thompson 27 interception return (Auburn kick), 8:46.

A_101,777.

WYOTEX
First downs1713
Total Net Yards291316
Rushes-yards38-15531-185
Passing136131
Punt Returns2-14-59
Kickoff Returns1-112-52
Interceptions Ret.0-01-27
Comp-Att-Int17-28-111-21-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-91-10
Punts7-42.7144-48.25
Fumbles-Lost0-01-1
Penalties-Yards3-306-40
Time of Possession38:4721:13

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Wyoming, Waylee 18-110, James 11-34, Asante 1-10, Ferrell 1-7, Wieland 2-7, Svoboda 5-(minus 13). Texas, J.Brooks 21-164, Blue 5-14, Red 2-12, Worthy 1-0, Ewers 2-(minus 5).

PASSING_Wyoming, Svoboda 17-28-1-136. Texas, Ewers 11-21-0-131.

RECEIVING_Wyoming, Wieland 8-62, Boddie 3-25, Welch 3-22, Asante 2-19, Gyllenborg 1-8. Texas, Worthy 4-56, A.Mitchell 3-30, Robinson 1-16, Helm 1-14, Whittington 1-14, B.Murphy 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you