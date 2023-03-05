ARIZONA (25-6)
A.Tubelis 8-13 8-8 24, Ballo 2-4 2-5 6, Kriisa 5-10 0-0 13, Ramey 2-11 0-0 4, Henderson 1-6 0-0 2, Boswell 5-7 0-0 14, Larsson 4-6 1-1 10, Borovicanin 0-0 0-0 0, Veesaar 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 27-57 11-16 73.
UCLA (27-4)
Nwuba 0-0 0-0 0, Campbell 5-15 11-12 21, Singleton 5-13 2-3 17, Stong 0-0 0-0 0, Jaquez 9-18 4-4 22, Bailey 3-7 0-0 6, Clark 4-8 2-2 11, McClendon 0-4 0-0 0, Bona 1-1 1-1 3, Etienne 1-1 0-0 2, Andrews 0-0 0-0 0, Canka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-67 20-22 82.
Halftime_UCLA 40-37. 3-Point Goals_Arizona 8-20 (Boswell 4-6, Kriisa 3-5, Larsson 1-2, Henderson 0-3, Ramey 0-4), UCLA 6-22 (Singleton 5-9, Clark 1-5, McClendon 0-2, Campbell 0-3, Jaquez 0-3). Fouled Out_A.Tubelis, Kriisa, Larsson. Rebounds_Arizona 30 (A.Tubelis 10), UCLA 34 (Jaquez 10). Assists_Arizona 12 (Kriisa 4), UCLA 13 (Campbell 4). Total Fouls_Arizona 22, UCLA 18. A_13,659 (13,800).
