OREGON ST. (9-15)
Andela 2-4 2-2 6, Bilodeau 2-5 1-3 5, Rataj 2-5 1-2 5, Taylor 1-6 3-5 5, Pope 2-5 6-6 11, Ibekwe 2-5 2-7 6, Akanno 1-6 0-0 2, Ryuny 3-5 0-0 9, Krass 1-2 0-0 3, Wright 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 15-25 52.
ARIZONA (21-3)
A.Tubelis 6-10 7-10 19, Ballo 2-3 3-4 7, Kriisa 2-5 0-2 5, Ramey 4-7 1-2 11, Henderson 2-5 0-0 6, Boswell 3-8 0-0 8, Larsson 3-6 4-4 10, Bal 2-4 2-2 8, Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, Borovicanin 1-2 1-2 4, Veesaar 1-1 0-0 2, T.Tubelis 0-3 0-0 0, Ackerley 0-1 0-0 0, Lang 0-0 0-0 0, Mains 0-1 0-0 0, Weitman 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-60 18-26 84.
Halftime_Arizona 47-21. 3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 5-15 (Ryuny 3-4, Krass 1-2, Pope 1-2, Bilodeau 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Wright 0-2, Akanno 0-3), Arizona 10-25 (Bal 2-3, Boswell 2-4, Henderson 2-4, Ramey 2-5, Borovicanin 1-1, Kriisa 1-4, Larsson 0-1, T.Tubelis 0-3). Fouled Out_Ryuny. Rebounds_Oregon St. 23 (Ibekwe 7), Arizona 40 (A.Tubelis 8). Assists_Oregon St. 7 (Rataj 2), Arizona 22 (Kriisa 6). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 20, Arizona 20. A_14,688 (14,644).
