|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Andela
|16
|2-4
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|6
|Bilodeau
|19
|2-5
|1-3
|1-2
|0
|4
|5
|Rataj
|25
|2-5
|1-2
|1-5
|2
|1
|5
|Taylor
|31
|1-6
|3-5
|0-2
|1
|4
|5
|Pope
|33
|2-5
|6-6
|0-0
|1
|0
|11
|Ibekwe
|24
|2-5
|2-7
|4-7
|1
|2
|6
|Akanno
|16
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|Ryuny
|15
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|5
|9
|Krass
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Wright
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-45
|15-25
|6-23
|7
|20
|52
Percentages: FG .356, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Ryuny 3-4, Krass 1-2, Pope 1-2, Bilodeau 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Wright 0-2, Akanno 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bilodeau, Ibekwe).
Turnovers: 13 (Taylor 3, Akanno 2, Ibekwe 2, Rataj 2, Andela, Krass, Pope, Ryuny).
Steals: 6 (Akanno, Bilodeau, Pope, Rataj, Ryuny, Taylor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARIZONA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|A.Tubelis
|23
|6-10
|7-10
|4-8
|1
|2
|19
|Ballo
|23
|2-3
|3-4
|2-6
|1
|4
|7
|Kriisa
|21
|2-5
|0-2
|0-0
|6
|2
|5
|Ramey
|25
|4-7
|1-2
|1-6
|3
|0
|11
|Henderson
|23
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|6
|Boswell
|22
|3-8
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|8
|Larsson
|22
|3-6
|4-4
|1-3
|3
|1
|10
|Bal
|10
|2-4
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|1
|8
|Anderson
|8
|1-3
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|Borovicanin
|7
|1-2
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|4
|Veesaar
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|2
|T.Tubelis
|3
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Ackerley
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Lang
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Mains
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Weitman
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|28-60
|18-26
|16-40
|22
|20
|84
Percentages: FG .467, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Bal 2-3, Boswell 2-4, Henderson 2-4, Ramey 2-5, Borovicanin 1-1, Kriisa 1-4, Larsson 0-1, T.Tubelis 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Henderson).
Turnovers: 12 (Ballo 4, A.Tubelis 2, Kriisa 2, Boswell, Henderson, Larsson, Mains).
Steals: 9 (Boswell 3, A.Tubelis 2, Larsson 2, Bal, Ballo).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oregon St.
|21
|31
|—
|52
|Arizona
|47
|37
|—
|84
A_14,688 (14,644).
