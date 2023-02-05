FGFTReb
OREGON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Andela162-42-20-2036
Bilodeau192-51-31-2045
Rataj252-51-21-5215
Taylor311-63-50-2145
Pope332-56-60-01011
Ibekwe242-52-74-7126
Akanno161-60-00-2112
Ryuny153-50-00-2059
Krass131-20-00-1003
Wright80-20-00-0100
Totals20016-4515-256-2372052

Percentages: FG .356, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Ryuny 3-4, Krass 1-2, Pope 1-2, Bilodeau 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Wright 0-2, Akanno 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bilodeau, Ibekwe).

Turnovers: 13 (Taylor 3, Akanno 2, Ibekwe 2, Rataj 2, Andela, Krass, Pope, Ryuny).

Steals: 6 (Akanno, Bilodeau, Pope, Rataj, Ryuny, Taylor).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ARIZONAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
A.Tubelis236-107-104-81219
Ballo232-33-42-6147
Kriisa212-50-20-0625
Ramey254-71-21-63011
Henderson232-50-01-3126
Boswell223-80-00-2328
Larsson223-64-41-33110
Bal102-42-21-2118
Anderson81-30-02-3022
Borovicanin71-21-20-0114
Veesaar51-10-01-2212
T.Tubelis30-30-00-1000
Ackerley20-10-01-1000
Lang20-00-00-0000
Mains20-10-01-2000
Weitman21-10-01-1022
Totals20028-6018-2616-40222084

Percentages: FG .467, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Bal 2-3, Boswell 2-4, Henderson 2-4, Ramey 2-5, Borovicanin 1-1, Kriisa 1-4, Larsson 0-1, T.Tubelis 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Henderson).

Turnovers: 12 (Ballo 4, A.Tubelis 2, Kriisa 2, Boswell, Henderson, Larsson, Mains).

Steals: 9 (Boswell 3, A.Tubelis 2, Larsson 2, Bal, Ballo).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oregon St.213152
Arizona473784

A_14,688 (14,644).

