|Louisiana Tech
|0
|6
|0
|14
|—
|20
|Clemson
|10
|3
|21
|14
|—
|48
First Quarter
CLEM_FG Potter 22, 11:44.
CLEM_Shipley 2 run (Potter kick), 7:03.
Second Quarter
LT_FG J.Barnes 35, 12:46.
CLEM_FG Potter 36, 9:36.
LT_FG J.Barnes 27, 3:09.
Third Quarter
CLEM_Shipley 32 run (Potter kick), 14:32.
CLEM_Mafah 4 run (Potter kick), 5:44.
CLEM_B.Collins 32 pass from Uiagalelei (Potter kick), 3:38.
Fourth Quarter
LT_M.Crosby 3 run (J.Barnes kick), 14:16.
LT_T.Harris 13 pass from McNeil (J.Barnes kick), 9:23.
CLEM_A.Williams 19 pass from Uiagalelei (Potter kick), 6:43.
CLEM_Pace 3 run (Potter kick), 3:54.
|LT
|CLEM
|First downs
|15
|25
|Total Net Yards
|332
|521
|Rushes-yards
|21-21
|39-280
|Passing
|311
|241
|Punt Returns
|4-41
|2-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-31
|1-22
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-13
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-43-3
|20-35-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-1
|1-9
|Punts
|4-47.25
|5-42.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-45
|6-60
|Time of Possession
|30:08
|29:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Louisiana Tech, Thornton 5-9, Crosby 12-7, Garner 1-6, (Team) 1-0, McNeil 2-(minus 1). Clemson, Shipley 12-139, Uiagalelei 9-62, Mafah 7-30, Adams 3-21, D.Thomas 2-11, Pace 4-10, Klubnik 2-7.
PASSING_Louisiana Tech, McNeil 23-42-2-311, T.Harris 0-1-1-0. Clemson, Uiagalelei 17-29-0-221, Klubnik 2-5-0-19, Johnson 1-1-0-1.
RECEIVING_Louisiana Tech, J.Lewis 7-76, Hebert 5-122, T.Harris 4-56, S.Harris 4-14, Magee 2-12, C.Allen 1-31. Clemson, Ngata 3-54, A.Williams 2-57, B.Collins 2-47, Spector 2-17, D.Allen 2-16, Briningstool 2-16, Shipley 2-14, Mafah 2-3, Randall 1-11, D.Swinney 1-5, H.Greene 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Louisiana Tech, Buchanan 56.
