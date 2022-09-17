Louisiana Tech0601420
Clemson103211448

First Quarter

CLEM_FG Potter 22, 11:44.

CLEM_Shipley 2 run (Potter kick), 7:03.

Second Quarter

LT_FG J.Barnes 35, 12:46.

CLEM_FG Potter 36, 9:36.

LT_FG J.Barnes 27, 3:09.

Third Quarter

CLEM_Shipley 32 run (Potter kick), 14:32.

CLEM_Mafah 4 run (Potter kick), 5:44.

CLEM_B.Collins 32 pass from Uiagalelei (Potter kick), 3:38.

Fourth Quarter

LT_M.Crosby 3 run (J.Barnes kick), 14:16.

LT_T.Harris 13 pass from McNeil (J.Barnes kick), 9:23.

CLEM_A.Williams 19 pass from Uiagalelei (Potter kick), 6:43.

CLEM_Pace 3 run (Potter kick), 3:54.

LTCLEM
First downs1525
Total Net Yards332521
Rushes-yards21-2139-280
Passing311241
Punt Returns4-412-0
Kickoff Returns2-311-22
Interceptions Ret.0-03-13
Comp-Att-Int23-43-320-35-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-11-9
Punts4-47.255-42.2
Fumbles-Lost1-02-1
Penalties-Yards6-456-60
Time of Possession30:0829:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Louisiana Tech, Thornton 5-9, Crosby 12-7, Garner 1-6, (Team) 1-0, McNeil 2-(minus 1). Clemson, Shipley 12-139, Uiagalelei 9-62, Mafah 7-30, Adams 3-21, D.Thomas 2-11, Pace 4-10, Klubnik 2-7.

PASSING_Louisiana Tech, McNeil 23-42-2-311, T.Harris 0-1-1-0. Clemson, Uiagalelei 17-29-0-221, Klubnik 2-5-0-19, Johnson 1-1-0-1.

RECEIVING_Louisiana Tech, J.Lewis 7-76, Hebert 5-122, T.Harris 4-56, S.Harris 4-14, Magee 2-12, C.Allen 1-31. Clemson, Ngata 3-54, A.Williams 2-57, B.Collins 2-47, Spector 2-17, D.Allen 2-16, Briningstool 2-16, Shipley 2-14, Mafah 2-3, Randall 1-11, D.Swinney 1-5, H.Greene 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Louisiana Tech, Buchanan 56.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

