THE CITADEL (3-2)
Brown 7-12 1-4 19, Roche 1-5 0-0 3, Clark 7-10 0-0 16, Davis 7-9 0-0 19, Moffe 3-11 0-0 7, Price 1-10 0-1 2, Fitzgibbons 3-4 0-0 9, Spencer 0-0 0-0 0, Maynard 2-2 0-0 6, Spence 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 1-5 81.
DUKE (6-0)
Banchero 10-19 6-6 28, Moore 8-14 4-5 22, Williams 6-7 2-2 14, Keels 2-9 6-7 11, Roach 4-11 0-0 10, Baker 1-5 7-7 9, John 3-3 2-2 8, Griffin 1-4 0-0 2, Blakes 1-2 0-0 3, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-74 27-29 107.
Halftime_Duke 52-42. 3-Point Goals_The Citadel 18-34 (Davis 5-6, Brown 4-5, Fitzgibbons 3-3, Clark 2-2, Maynard 2-2, Moffe 1-5, Roche 1-5, Price 0-6), Duke 8-30 (Banchero 2-5, Roach 2-6, Moore 2-7, Blakes 1-2, Keels 1-7, Baker 0-1, Griffin 0-2). Fouled Out_Clark. Rebounds_The Citadel 26 (Moffe, Price 5), Duke 44 (Banchero, Moore 8). Assists_The Citadel 21 (Moffe 7), Duke 25 (Moore 9). Total Fouls_The Citadel 20, Duke 13. A_9,314 (9,314).