DUKE (7-0)
Banchero 8-17 2-3 21, Moore 6-10 7-10 20, Williams 8-9 1-2 17, Keels 2-11 1-4 6, Roach 3-13 3-4 9, Baker 2-3 0-0 6, John 2-3 1-2 5, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 15-25 84.
GONZAGA (6-1)
Holmgren 8-13 0-0 16, Timme 7-13 3-4 17, Bolton 6-12 0-0 15, Nembhard 2-7 2-3 6, Strawther 8-16 1-2 20, Watson 2-2 1-2 5, Hickman 1-1 0-0 2, Perry 0-0 0-0 0, Sallis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-64 7-11 81.
Halftime_Duke 45-42. 3-Point Goals_Duke 7-23 (Banchero 3-8, Baker 2-3, Moore 1-2, Keels 1-5, Williams 0-1, Roach 0-4), Gonzaga 6-21 (Bolton 3-7, Strawther 3-7, Timme 0-1, Holmgren 0-3, Nembhard 0-3). Fouled Out_Strawther. Rebounds_Duke 29 (Williams 9), Gonzaga 41 (Strawther 10). Assists_Duke 15 (Moore, Keels 6), Gonzaga 22 (Nembhard 11). Total Fouls_Duke 15, Gonzaga 24. A_20,389 (18,000).