FGFTReb
DUKEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Banchero308-172-31-52221
Moore386-107-100-66220
Williams288-91-23-90417
Keels382-111-40-4636
Roach343-133-41-2109
Baker142-30-00-1016
John122-31-21-2035
Griffin60-10-00-0000
Totals20031-6715-256-29151584

Percentages: FG .463, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Banchero 3-8, Baker 2-3, Moore 1-2, Keels 1-5, Williams 0-1, Roach 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Williams 5).

Turnovers: 8 (Keels 3, Moore 3, Baker, Banchero).

Steals: 11 (Moore 4, Baker 2, Williams 2, Banchero, John, Keels).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GONZAGAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Holmgren298-130-03-70316
Timme267-133-40-55417
Bolton326-120-00-62315
Nembhard382-72-31-81136
Strawther368-161-23-101520
Watson212-21-21-2245
Hickman101-10-00-2102
Perry40-00-00-0000
Sallis40-00-00-1020
Totals20034-647-118-41222481

Percentages: FG .531, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Bolton 3-7, Strawther 3-7, Timme 0-1, Holmgren 0-3, Nembhard 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Holmgren 3, Watson).

Turnovers: 17 (Nembhard 6, Timme 5, Holmgren 3, Watson 2, Bolton).

Steals: 5 (Nembhard 4, Strawther).

Technical Fouls: None.

Duke453984
Gonzaga423981

A_20,389 (18,000).

