|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DUKE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Banchero
|30
|8-17
|2-3
|1-5
|2
|2
|21
|Moore
|38
|6-10
|7-10
|0-6
|6
|2
|20
|Williams
|28
|8-9
|1-2
|3-9
|0
|4
|17
|Keels
|38
|2-11
|1-4
|0-4
|6
|3
|6
|Roach
|34
|3-13
|3-4
|1-2
|1
|0
|9
|Baker
|14
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|John
|12
|2-3
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|5
|Griffin
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-67
|15-25
|6-29
|15
|15
|84
Percentages: FG .463, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Banchero 3-8, Baker 2-3, Moore 1-2, Keels 1-5, Williams 0-1, Roach 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Williams 5).
Turnovers: 8 (Keels 3, Moore 3, Baker, Banchero).
Steals: 11 (Moore 4, Baker 2, Williams 2, Banchero, John, Keels).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GONZAGA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Holmgren
|29
|8-13
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|3
|16
|Timme
|26
|7-13
|3-4
|0-5
|5
|4
|17
|Bolton
|32
|6-12
|0-0
|0-6
|2
|3
|15
|Nembhard
|38
|2-7
|2-3
|1-8
|11
|3
|6
|Strawther
|36
|8-16
|1-2
|3-10
|1
|5
|20
|Watson
|21
|2-2
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|4
|5
|Hickman
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|Perry
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sallis
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-64
|7-11
|8-41
|22
|24
|81
Percentages: FG .531, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Bolton 3-7, Strawther 3-7, Timme 0-1, Holmgren 0-3, Nembhard 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Holmgren 3, Watson).
Turnovers: 17 (Nembhard 6, Timme 5, Holmgren 3, Watson 2, Bolton).
Steals: 5 (Nembhard 4, Strawther).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Duke
|45
|39
|—
|84
|Gonzaga
|42
|39
|—
|81
A_20,389 (18,000).