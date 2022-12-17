HOUSTON (11-1)
Roberts 5-7 0-0 10, J.Walker 6-11 3-3 17, Mark 3-6 5-6 13, Sasser 4-14 2-3 13, Shead 5-9 0-0 11, Chaney 1-1 0-0 2, Sharp 0-2 0-0 0, Francis 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 25-51 11-13 69.
VIRGINIA (8-1)
Gardner 4-8 5-6 13, Shedrick 7-8 2-2 16, Beekman 1-5 1-2 4, Clark 2-8 4-4 9, Franklin 3-6 2-2 10, McKneely 3-6 1-1 9, Vander Plas 0-7 0-0 0, Dunn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 15-17 61.
Halftime_Houston 30-26. 3-Point Goals_Houston 8-21 (Sasser 3-10, Mark 2-2, J.Walker 2-3, Shead 1-4, Sharp 0-2), Virginia 6-22 (Franklin 2-3, McKneely 2-5, Beekman 1-3, Clark 1-5, Vander Plas 0-6). Fouled Out_Chaney. Rebounds_Houston 28 (J.Walker 7), Virginia 23 (Gardner, Franklin 6). Assists_Houston 17 (J.Walker, Shead 4), Virginia 15 (Clark 8). Total Fouls_Houston 17, Virginia 13. A_14,629 (14,593).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.