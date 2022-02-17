NORTHWESTERN (14-10)
Shaw 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 6-10 0-1 14, Burton 9-17 2-2 20, Hartman 0-4 0-0 0, Satterwhite 5-11 0-0 14, Mott 2-6 0-0 4, Walsh 1-6 0-0 2, Daley 1-4 0-0 2, Rainey 0-0 0-0 0, Ademusayo 0-0 0-2 0, Totals 25-60 2-5 58
INDIANA (19-4)
Gulbe 7-12 5-7 20, Holmes 1-4 4-4 6, Berger 6-13 3-3 15, Cardano-Hillary 6-10 2-2 17, Patberg 1-4 2-2 4, Browne 3-3 1-1 7, Moore-McNeil 0-4 0-0 0, Totals 24-50 17-19 69
|Northwestern
|13
|15
|16
|14
|—
|58
|Indiana
|18
|14
|18
|19
|—
|69
3-Point Goals_Northwestern 6-16 (Brown 2-4, Burton 0-1, Hartman 0-1, Satterwhite 4-7, Walsh 0-3), Indiana 4-13 (Gulbe 1-2, Holmes 0-2, Berger 0-1, Cardano-Hillary 3-5, Patberg 0-1, Moore-McNeil 0-2). Assists_Northwestern 11 (Burton 4), Indiana 17 (Patberg 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Northwestern 29 (Shaw 10), Indiana 35 (Gulbe 12). Total Fouls_Northwestern 22, Indiana 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,632.