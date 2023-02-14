|FG
|Reb
|KANSAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adams
|20
|6-9
|3-4
|1-4
|1
|4
|15
|Wilson
|28
|6-13
|1-3
|1-4
|2
|3
|14
|Dick
|38
|10-17
|2-3
|1-3
|3
|2
|26
|D.Harris
|35
|2-7
|0-0
|2-5
|9
|2
|5
|McCullar
|36
|6-9
|3-3
|0-3
|8
|2
|15
|Yesufu
|17
|3-8
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|8
|Udeh
|13
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|5
|2
|Ejiofor
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Pettiford
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Rice
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|35-65
|9-13
|5-24
|26
|20
|87
Percentages: FG .538, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Dick 4-9, Yesufu 2-5, D.Harris 1-2, Wilson 1-5, McCullar 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (McCullar).
Turnovers: 9 (Dick 2, D.Harris, Ejiofor, Pettiford, Rice, Udeh, Wilson, Yesufu).
Steals: 11 (Yesufu 3, D.Harris 2, Dick 2, Udeh 2, McCullar, Wilson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Boone
|31
|10-15
|7-12
|5-9
|1
|2
|27
|Asberry
|35
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|7
|Newton
|18
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|2
|Thompson
|35
|5-13
|6-8
|0-2
|3
|1
|17
|Wright
|36
|6-11
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|18
|Cisse
|25
|2-7
|0-0
|4-11
|0
|2
|4
|C.Harris
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|5
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|1
|Williams
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-54
|14-22
|10-30
|9
|15
|76
Percentages: FG .500, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Wright 6-10, Asberry 1-2, Thompson 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cisse, Smith).
Turnovers: 15 (Wright 4, C.Harris 3, Newton 2, Thompson 2, Asberry, Boone, Cisse, Williams).
Steals: 2 (Asberry, Boone).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Kansas
|39
|48
|—
|87
|Oklahoma St.
|37
|39
|—
|76
A_11,165 (13,611).
