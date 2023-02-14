FGFTReb
KANSASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Adams206-93-41-41415
Wilson286-131-31-42314
Dick3810-172-31-33226
D.Harris352-70-02-5925
McCullar366-93-30-38215
Yesufu173-80-00-1118
Udeh131-10-00-2152
Ejiofor81-10-00-1102
Pettiford30-00-00-1000
Rice20-00-00-0010
Totals20035-659-135-24262087

Percentages: FG .538, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Dick 4-9, Yesufu 2-5, D.Harris 1-2, Wilson 1-5, McCullar 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (McCullar).

Turnovers: 9 (Dick 2, D.Harris, Ejiofor, Pettiford, Rice, Udeh, Wilson, Yesufu).

Steals: 11 (Yesufu 3, D.Harris 2, Dick 2, Udeh 2, McCullar, Wilson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Boone3110-157-125-91227
Asberry353-60-00-2137
Newton181-10-01-2122
Thompson355-136-80-23117
Wright366-110-00-22118
Cisse252-70-04-11024
C.Harris130-10-00-2000
Smith50-01-20-0021
Williams20-00-00-0120
Totals20027-5414-2210-3091576

Percentages: FG .500, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Wright 6-10, Asberry 1-2, Thompson 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Cisse, Smith).

Turnovers: 15 (Wright 4, C.Harris 3, Newton 2, Thompson 2, Asberry, Boone, Cisse, Williams).

Steals: 2 (Asberry, Boone).

Technical Fouls: None.

Kansas394887
Oklahoma St.373976

A_11,165 (13,611).

