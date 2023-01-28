FGFTReb
FLORIDAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Castleton346-121-32-82213
Jones324-111-20-51111
Kugel292-92-21-5627
Lofton321-73-30-5145
Richard304-102-22-61411
Fudge141-30-20-1022
Reeves140-50-00-1110
Bonham100-01-20-1011
Jitoboh50-10-00-0000
Totals20018-5810-165-32121750

Percentages: FG .310, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Jones 2-7, Kugel 1-4, Richard 1-6, Lofton 0-2, Reeves 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Castleton 4, Jitoboh, Richard).

Turnovers: 14 (Richard 4, Jones 3, Castleton 2, Fudge 2, Bonham, Lofton, Reeves).

Steals: 6 (Jones 2, Bonham, Kugel, Lofton, Richard).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
KANSAS ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson345-163-41-111113
N'Guessan204-51-20-1019
Tomlin244-113-41-61111
Carter304-70-00-5419
Nowell334-93-51-98113
Sills220-51-21-5151
Massoud211-52-23-6025
Greene100-10-00-2020
Iyiola51-10-02-2022
Awbrey10-11-20-0001
Totals20023-6114-219-47151664

Percentages: FG .377, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Nowell 2-4, Carter 1-3, Massoud 1-4, Awbrey 0-1, Greene 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Tomlin 0-1, Sills 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 10 (Nowell 5, Johnson 2, Sills 2, Awbrey).

Steals: 10 (Carter 2, Greene 2, Johnson 2, N'Guessan 2, Nowell 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Florida163450
Kansas St.372764

A_11,000 (12,528).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you