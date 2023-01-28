|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Castleton
|34
|6-12
|1-3
|2-8
|2
|2
|13
|Jones
|32
|4-11
|1-2
|0-5
|1
|1
|11
|Kugel
|29
|2-9
|2-2
|1-5
|6
|2
|7
|Lofton
|32
|1-7
|3-3
|0-5
|1
|4
|5
|Richard
|30
|4-10
|2-2
|2-6
|1
|4
|11
|Fudge
|14
|1-3
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Reeves
|14
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Bonham
|10
|0-0
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|1
|Jitoboh
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-58
|10-16
|5-32
|12
|17
|50
Percentages: FG .310, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Jones 2-7, Kugel 1-4, Richard 1-6, Lofton 0-2, Reeves 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Castleton 4, Jitoboh, Richard).
Turnovers: 14 (Richard 4, Jones 3, Castleton 2, Fudge 2, Bonham, Lofton, Reeves).
Steals: 6 (Jones 2, Bonham, Kugel, Lofton, Richard).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|34
|5-16
|3-4
|1-11
|1
|1
|13
|N'Guessan
|20
|4-5
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|9
|Tomlin
|24
|4-11
|3-4
|1-6
|1
|1
|11
|Carter
|30
|4-7
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|1
|9
|Nowell
|33
|4-9
|3-5
|1-9
|8
|1
|13
|Sills
|22
|0-5
|1-2
|1-5
|1
|5
|1
|Massoud
|21
|1-5
|2-2
|3-6
|0
|2
|5
|Greene
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Iyiola
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|2
|2
|Awbrey
|1
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|23-61
|14-21
|9-47
|15
|16
|64
Percentages: FG .377, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Nowell 2-4, Carter 1-3, Massoud 1-4, Awbrey 0-1, Greene 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Tomlin 0-1, Sills 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 10 (Nowell 5, Johnson 2, Sills 2, Awbrey).
Steals: 10 (Carter 2, Greene 2, Johnson 2, N'Guessan 2, Nowell 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Florida
|16
|34
|—
|50
|Kansas St.
|37
|27
|—
|64
A_11,000 (12,528).
