|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISVILLE (17-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cochran
|30
|6-10
|4-4
|1-6
|0
|2
|17
|Engstler
|32
|6-13
|5-6
|7-12
|2
|2
|19
|Hall
|17
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|0
|Kianna Smith
|30
|3-13
|0-0
|1-5
|5
|0
|8
|Van Lith
|38
|3-10
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|9
|Dixon
|13
|3-6
|1-1
|2-5
|1
|2
|7
|Robinson
|28
|3-5
|3-4
|1-2
|4
|0
|9
|Ahlana Smith
|11
|2-3
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|6
|Verhulst
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-63
|16-19
|14-35
|16
|9
|75
Percentages: FG 41.3, FT 84.2.
3-Point Goals: 7-16, 43.8 (Engstler 2-4, K.Smith 2-6, Cochran 1-1, Van Lith 1-3, A.Smith 1-1, Hall 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 9 (Engstler 5, Dixon 4)
Turnovers: 8 (Engstler 4, Van Lith 2, K.Smith 1, Robinson 1)
Steals: 6 (Robinson 4, Engstler 1, Hall 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA ST. (9-9)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Howard
|24
|1-4
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|2
|2
|Baldwin
|30
|3-7
|2-2
|2-8
|1
|3
|8
|Gordon
|26
|3-7
|2-3
|0-2
|1
|1
|8
|Jones
|33
|11-18
|6-7
|1-6
|1
|1
|28
|Puisis
|30
|4-8
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|10
|Myers
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|5
|2
|Timpson
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|1
|0
|Bejedi
|10
|1-3
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Jackson
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|2
|Weber
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Valenzuela
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-55
|10-13
|10-35
|12
|17
|62
Percentages: FG 46.5, FT 76.9.
3-Point Goals: 2-9, 22.2 (Puisis 2-4, Howard 0-2, Gordon 0-1, Bejedi 0-1, Jackson 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Baldwin 3, Howard 1, Jones 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Gordon 3, Puisis 3, Bejedi 3, Jones 2, Myers 2, Howard 1, Baldwin 1, Jackson 1, Team 1)
Steals: 3 (Gordon 1, Timpson 1, Weber 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Florida St.
|10
|15
|23
|14
|—
|62
|Louisville
|13
|23
|21
|18
|—
|75
A_7,755
Officials_Katie Lukanich, Billy Smith, Maj Forsberg