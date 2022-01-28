FGFTReb
LOUISVILLE (17-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cochran306-104-41-60217
Engstler326-135-67-122219
Hall170-30-01-2200
Kianna Smith303-130-01-5508
Van Lith383-102-20-2129
Dixon133-61-12-5127
Robinson283-53-41-2409
Ahlana Smith112-31-20-0116
Verhulst10-00-00-0000
Team00-00-01-1000
Totals20026-6316-1914-3516975

Percentages: FG 41.3, FT 84.2.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, 43.8 (Engstler 2-4, K.Smith 2-6, Cochran 1-1, Van Lith 1-3, A.Smith 1-1, Hall 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 9 (Engstler 5, Dixon 4)

Turnovers: 8 (Engstler 4, Van Lith 2, K.Smith 1, Robinson 1)

Steals: 6 (Robinson 4, Engstler 1, Hall 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
FLORIDA ST. (9-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Howard241-40-01-4422
Baldwin303-72-22-8138
Gordon263-72-30-2118
Jones3311-186-71-61128
Puisis304-80-01-31010
Myers101-20-01-2052
Timpson150-20-01-5010
Bejedi101-30-10-1122
Jackson161-40-00-0122
Weber50-00-00-0100
Valenzuela10-00-00-0100
Team00-00-03-4000
Totals20025-5510-1310-35121762

Percentages: FG 46.5, FT 76.9.

3-Point Goals: 2-9, 22.2 (Puisis 2-4, Howard 0-2, Gordon 0-1, Bejedi 0-1, Jackson 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Baldwin 3, Howard 1, Jones 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Gordon 3, Puisis 3, Bejedi 3, Jones 2, Myers 2, Howard 1, Baldwin 1, Jackson 1, Team 1)

Steals: 3 (Gordon 1, Timpson 1, Weber 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Florida St.1015231462
Louisville1323211875

A_7,755

Officials_Katie Lukanich, Billy Smith, Maj Forsberg

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you