MISSISSIPPI (20-6)
Davis 5-16 0-1 11, Scott 5-6 3-4 13, Singleton 0-1 0-0 0, Baker 10-24 0-0 21, Taylor 0-3 0-0 0, Collins 3-6 1-2 9, Igbokwe 2-2 0-0 4, Eaton 1-3 0-0 2, Salary 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 26-63 4-7 60
LSU (24-1)
Reese 12-21 12-14 36, Williams 3-9 2-4 8, Carson 1-5 0-0 2, Johnson 3-9 1-2 8, Morris 3-18 9-10 15, Poa 0-1 0-0 0, Poole 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 22-67 24-30 69
|Mississippi
|16
|12
|13
|19
|—
|60
|LSU
|22
|8
|20
|19
|—
|69
3-Point Goals_Mississippi 4-16 (Davis 1-4, Baker 1-4, Taylor 0-1, Collins 2-4, Eaton 0-2, Thompson 0-1), LSU 1-8 (Reese 0-1, Carson 0-2, Johnson 1-3, Morris 0-2). Assists_Mississippi 5 (Baker 3), LSU 7 (Johnson 2, Morris 2, Poa 2). Fouled Out_Mississippi Singleton. Rebounds_Mississippi 43 (Igbokwe 9), LSU 42 (Reese 20). Total Fouls_Mississippi 25, LSU 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_8,753.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.