|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LSU (27-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Reese
|38
|8-18
|7-9
|10-26
|1
|2
|23
|Williams
|36
|6-7
|4-5
|4-4
|1
|4
|16
|Carson
|27
|2-8
|4-6
|0-2
|1
|1
|8
|Johnson
|28
|2-9
|0-1
|2-7
|1
|4
|4
|Morris
|39
|9-17
|5-6
|2-5
|0
|2
|23
|Poa
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Poole
|18
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|3
|0
|Smith
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ward
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-66
|20-27
|21-48
|8
|17
|74
Percentages: FG 40.909, FT .741.
3-Point Goals: 0-14, .000 (Reese 0-1, Carson 0-6, Johnson 0-1, Morris 0-4, Poa 0-1, Poole 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Morris 1)
Turnovers: 8 (Carson 2, Johnson 2, Morris 1, Poole 1, Williams 1, Team 1)
Steals: 3 (Carson 2, Morris 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI ST. (20-9)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jessika Carter
|32
|5-12
|0-4
|1-6
|1
|4
|10
|Parker
|27
|2-4
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|3
|6
|Hayes
|31
|2-4
|2-4
|1-1
|5
|1
|6
|Jordan
|31
|5-9
|5-6
|0-4
|2
|4
|16
|Smith
|25
|3-7
|1-1
|0-1
|2
|2
|7
|Denae Carter
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|2
|Kohl
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Johnson
|18
|3-8
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|1
|7
|Powe
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Weber
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-49
|9-17
|3-26
|13
|21
|59
Percentages: FG 46.939, FT .529.
3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Parker 2-4, Jordan 1-4, Powe 1-2, Smith 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Parker 1, D.Carter 1, Powe 1)
Turnovers: 11 (J.Carter 3, Jordan 3, Hayes 1, Smith 1, D.Carter 1, Weber 1, Team 1)
Steals: 4 (Hayes 2, Jordan 2)
Technical Fouls: None
|Mississippi St.
|15
|15
|16
|13
|—
|59
|LSU
|14
|22
|18
|20
|—
|74
A_15,721
Officials_Katie Lukanich, Frank Steratore, Eric Brewton
