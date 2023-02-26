FGFTReb
LSU (27-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Reese388-187-910-261223
Williams366-74-54-41416
Carson272-84-60-2118
Johnson282-90-12-7144
Morris399-175-62-50223
Poa70-10-00-0110
Poole180-30-00-0330
Smith60-20-00-0000
Ward10-10-01-1000
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20027-6620-2721-4881774

Percentages: FG 40.909, FT .741.

3-Point Goals: 0-14, .000 (Reese 0-1, Carson 0-6, Johnson 0-1, Morris 0-4, Poa 0-1, Poole 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Morris 1)

Turnovers: 8 (Carson 2, Johnson 2, Morris 1, Poole 1, Williams 1, Team 1)

Steals: 3 (Carson 2, Morris 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
MISSISSIPPI ST. (20-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jessika Carter325-120-41-61410
Parker272-40-00-4036
Hayes312-42-41-1516
Jordan315-95-60-42416
Smith253-71-10-1227
Denae Carter121-20-00-3022
Kohl30-00-00-1020
Johnson183-81-21-2317
Powe111-20-00-1013
Weber101-10-00-0012
Team00-00-00-3000
Totals20023-499-173-26132159

Percentages: FG 46.939, FT .529.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Parker 2-4, Jordan 1-4, Powe 1-2, Smith 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Parker 1, D.Carter 1, Powe 1)

Turnovers: 11 (J.Carter 3, Jordan 3, Hayes 1, Smith 1, D.Carter 1, Weber 1, Team 1)

Steals: 4 (Hayes 2, Jordan 2)

Technical Fouls: None

Mississippi St.1515161359
LSU1422182074

A_15,721

Officials_Katie Lukanich, Frank Steratore, Eric Brewton

