MISSISSIPPI ST. (20-9)
Jessika Carter 5-12 0-4 10, Parker 2-4 0-0 6, Hayes 2-4 2-4 6, Jordan 5-9 5-6 16, Smith 3-7 1-1 7, Denae Carter 1-2 0-0 2, Kohl 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 3-8 1-2 7, Powe 1-2 0-0 3, Weber 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 23-49 9-17 59
LSU (27-1)
Reese 8-18 7-9 23, Williams 6-7 4-5 16, Carson 2-8 4-6 8, Johnson 2-9 0-1 4, Morris 9-17 5-6 23, Poa 0-1 0-0 0, Poole 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Ward 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 27-66 20-27 74
|Mississippi St.
|15
|15
|16
|13
|—
|59
|LSU
|14
|22
|18
|20
|—
|74
3-Point Goals_Mississippi St. 4-12 (Parker 2-4, Jordan 1-4, Smith 0-2, Powe 1-2), LSU 0-14 (Reese 0-1, Carson 0-6, Johnson 0-1, Morris 0-4, Poa 0-1, Poole 0-1). Assists_Mississippi St. 13 (Hayes 5), LSU 8 (Poole 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Mississippi St. 26 (J.Carter 6), LSU 48 (Reese 26). Total Fouls_Mississippi St. 21, LSU 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_15,721.
