Notre Dame0771327
Southern Cal10771438

First Quarter

USC_Washington 11 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 10:36.

USC_FG Lynch 31, 3:29.

Second Quarter

ND_Mayer 22 pass from Pyne (Grupe kick), 6:14.

USC_Ca.Williams 5 run (Lynch kick), :34.

Third Quarter

USC_R.Brown 5 run (Lynch kick), 8:21.

ND_Colzie 23 pass from Pyne (Grupe kick), 5:54.

Fourth Quarter

USC_Ca.Williams 3 run (Lynch kick), 14:53.

ND_Diggs 5 run (Grupe kick), 11:29.

USC_Ca.Williams 16 run (Lynch kick), 2:35.

ND_Mayer 24 pass from Pyne (pass failed), 1:02.

A_72,613.

NDUSC
First downs2223
Total Net Yards408436
Rushes-yards26-9039-204
Passing318232
Punt Returns0-00-0
Kickoff Returns4-820-0
Interceptions Ret.0-01-11
Comp-Att-Int23-26-118-22-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-162-16
Punts1-39.02-42.0
Fumbles-Lost2-11-0
Penalties-Yards4-396-55
Time of Possession24:3735:23

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Notre Dame, Estime 6-43, Diggs 12-34, Tyree 2-24, Evans 1-0, Pyne 5-(minus 11). Southern Cal, Jones 25-154, Ca.Williams 9-35, Addison 1-13, R.Brown 2-7, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Barlow 1-(minus 3).

PASSING_Notre Dame, Pyne 23-26-1-318. Southern Cal, Ca.Williams 18-22-0-232.

RECEIVING_Notre Dame, Mayer 8-98, Styles 4-34, Colzie 3-75, Diggs 3-32, Estime 2-31, Thomas 2-23, Lenzy 1-25. Southern Cal, Mar.Williams 4-37, Addison 3-45, Washington 3-34, McRee 2-37, R.Brown 2-24, Rice 1-25, Jones 1-16, M.Jackson 1-9, K.Ford 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you