|Notre Dame
|0
|7
|7
|13
|—
|27
|Southern Cal
|10
|7
|7
|14
|—
|38
First Quarter
USC_Washington 11 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 10:36.
USC_FG Lynch 31, 3:29.
Second Quarter
ND_Mayer 22 pass from Pyne (Grupe kick), 6:14.
USC_Ca.Williams 5 run (Lynch kick), :34.
Third Quarter
USC_R.Brown 5 run (Lynch kick), 8:21.
ND_Colzie 23 pass from Pyne (Grupe kick), 5:54.
Fourth Quarter
USC_Ca.Williams 3 run (Lynch kick), 14:53.
ND_Diggs 5 run (Grupe kick), 11:29.
USC_Ca.Williams 16 run (Lynch kick), 2:35.
ND_Mayer 24 pass from Pyne (pass failed), 1:02.
A_72,613.
|ND
|USC
|First downs
|22
|23
|Total Net Yards
|408
|436
|Rushes-yards
|26-90
|39-204
|Passing
|318
|232
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-82
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-11
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-26-1
|18-22-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-16
|2-16
|Punts
|1-39.0
|2-42.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-39
|6-55
|Time of Possession
|24:37
|35:23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Notre Dame, Estime 6-43, Diggs 12-34, Tyree 2-24, Evans 1-0, Pyne 5-(minus 11). Southern Cal, Jones 25-154, Ca.Williams 9-35, Addison 1-13, R.Brown 2-7, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Barlow 1-(minus 3).
PASSING_Notre Dame, Pyne 23-26-1-318. Southern Cal, Ca.Williams 18-22-0-232.
RECEIVING_Notre Dame, Mayer 8-98, Styles 4-34, Colzie 3-75, Diggs 3-32, Estime 2-31, Thomas 2-23, Lenzy 1-25. Southern Cal, Mar.Williams 4-37, Addison 3-45, Washington 3-34, McRee 2-37, R.Brown 2-24, Rice 1-25, Jones 1-16, M.Jackson 1-9, K.Ford 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.