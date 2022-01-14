|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE (16-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dye
|23
|3-10
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|0
|6
|Key
|27
|5-6
|0-2
|3-7
|0
|2
|10
|Darby
|18
|1-5
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|3
|Horston
|33
|5-14
|5-6
|0-13
|5
|4
|16
|Walker
|19
|2-5
|3-4
|0-4
|0
|1
|8
|Burrell
|16
|2-4
|7-9
|0-1
|0
|0
|11
|Green
|12
|1-3
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|4
|3
|Puckett
|22
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|4
|Saunders
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Rennie
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Miles
|22
|1-1
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|2
|2
|Striplin
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Wynn
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-9
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-55
|16-23
|11-50
|13
|13
|65
Percentages: FG 41.818, FT .696.
3-Point Goals: 3-9, .333 (Darby 1-4, Horston 1-3, Walker 1-1, Puckett 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Horston 4, Key 1, Puckett 1)
Turnovers: 18 (Walker 5, Horston 3, Dye 2, Green 2, Miles 2, Darby 1, Burrell 1, Puckett 1, Wynn 1)
Steals: 3 (Horston 3)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VANDERBILT (10-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Alexander
|20
|7-18
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|5
|15
|Smith
|27
|3-8
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|1
|7
|Cambridge
|38
|1-6
|1-4
|2-9
|3
|0
|3
|LaChance
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Demi Washington
|15
|1-6
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|2
|Chambers
|18
|2-3
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|3
|6
|Moore
|34
|5-20
|4-5
|3-4
|2
|2
|16
|Flournoy
|25
|1-13
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|4
|2
|Sacha Washington
|22
|0-1
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|2
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-75
|8-13
|17-40
|10
|20
|51
Percentages: FG 26.667, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 3-22, .136 (Moore 2-11, Alexander 1-5, Cambridge 0-1, Flournoy 0-5)
Blocked Shots: 1 (S.Washington 1)
Turnovers: 8 (Smith 2, Team 2, Alexander 1, Moore 1, Flournoy 1, S.Washington 1)
Steals: 15 (Alexander 4, Cambridge 4, Smith 2, Moore 2, Flournoy 2, Chambers 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Tennessee
|18
|23
|12
|12
|—
|65
|Vanderbilt
|11
|12
|10
|18
|—
|51
A_2,489
Officials_Maggie Tieman, Doug Knight, Nykesha Thompson