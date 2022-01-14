FGFTReb
TENNESSEE (16-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dye233-100-02-5106
Key275-60-23-70210
Darby181-50-01-3103
Horston335-145-60-135416
Walker192-53-40-4018
Burrell162-47-90-10011
Green121-31-20-2043
Puckett222-50-00-0204
Saunders11-10-00-0002
Rennie10-00-00-0000
Miles221-10-01-5322
Striplin30-10-00-0100
Wynn30-00-00-1000
Team00-00-04-9000
Totals20023-5516-2311-50131365

Percentages: FG 41.818, FT .696.

3-Point Goals: 3-9, .333 (Darby 1-4, Horston 1-3, Walker 1-1, Puckett 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Horston 4, Key 1, Puckett 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Walker 5, Horston 3, Dye 2, Green 2, Miles 2, Darby 1, Burrell 1, Puckett 1, Wynn 1)

Steals: 3 (Horston 3)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
VANDERBILT (10-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Alexander207-180-01-30515
Smith273-81-22-4017
Cambridge381-61-42-9303
LaChance10-00-00-0000
Demi Washington151-60-01-4132
Chambers182-32-22-5036
Moore345-204-53-42216
Flournoy251-130-00-0242
Sacha Washington220-10-02-5220
Team00-00-04-6000
Totals20020-758-1317-40102051

Percentages: FG 26.667, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 3-22, .136 (Moore 2-11, Alexander 1-5, Cambridge 0-1, Flournoy 0-5)

Blocked Shots: 1 (S.Washington 1)

Turnovers: 8 (Smith 2, Team 2, Alexander 1, Moore 1, Flournoy 1, S.Washington 1)

Steals: 15 (Alexander 4, Cambridge 4, Smith 2, Moore 2, Flournoy 2, Chambers 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Tennessee1823121265
Vanderbilt1112101851

A_2,489

Officials_Maggie Tieman, Doug Knight, Nykesha Thompson

