TENNESSEE (1-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jackson309-186-82-112324
Key195-83-43-92013
Horston91-52-21-3105
Powell341-52-22-4714
Walker242-40-20-1414
Franklin194-52-30-31210
Darby193-70-00-4029
Pissott40-20-00-0000
Puckett91-30-01-3023
Suarez90-32-21-1022
Hollingshead90-10-01-3010
Miles110-00-00-1110
Wynn40-10-00-0010
Team00-00-00-2000
Totals20026-6217-2311-45181674

Percentages: FG 41.935, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Darby 3-7, Horston 1-2, Puckett 1-3, Jackson 0-2, Powell 0-1, Pissott 0-2, Suarez 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Key 3)

Turnovers: 18 (Jackson 3, Horston 2, Powell 2, Franklin 2, Darby 2, Puckett 2, Walker 1, Suarez 1, Hollingshead 1, Miles 1, Wynn 1)

Steals: 10 (Jackson 2, Key 2, Walker 2, Franklin 2, Powell 1, Wynn 1)

Technical Fouls: None

UMASS (1-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Breen406-173-46-122218
White243-90-04-8156
Mayo387-160-01-34115
Philoxy343-151-23-72410
Taylor394-192-40-73411
Ngalakulondi161-13-43-3125
Williams70-10-00-1010
Brooks20-00-00-0000
Team00-00-05-8000
Totals20024-789-1422-49131965

Percentages: FG 30.769, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Breen 3-10, Philoxy 3-8, Mayo 1-3, Taylor 1-7, White 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Philoxy 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Philoxy 7, Breen 3, White 3, Taylor 3, Brooks 1)

Steals: 9 (Taylor 3, Philoxy 2, Breen 1, Mayo 1, Ngalakulondi 1, Williams 1)

Technical Fouls: None

UMass1514152165
Tennessee1717202074

A_7,571

Officials_Sarah Williams, Doug Knight, Angelica Suffren

