|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE (1-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jackson
|30
|9-18
|6-8
|2-11
|2
|3
|24
|Key
|19
|5-8
|3-4
|3-9
|2
|0
|13
|Horston
|9
|1-5
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|0
|5
|Powell
|34
|1-5
|2-2
|2-4
|7
|1
|4
|Walker
|24
|2-4
|0-2
|0-1
|4
|1
|4
|Franklin
|19
|4-5
|2-3
|0-3
|1
|2
|10
|Darby
|19
|3-7
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|9
|Pissott
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Puckett
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|3
|Suarez
|9
|0-3
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Hollingshead
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Miles
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Wynn
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-62
|17-23
|11-45
|18
|16
|74
Percentages: FG 41.935, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Darby 3-7, Horston 1-2, Puckett 1-3, Jackson 0-2, Powell 0-1, Pissott 0-2, Suarez 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Key 3)
Turnovers: 18 (Jackson 3, Horston 2, Powell 2, Franklin 2, Darby 2, Puckett 2, Walker 1, Suarez 1, Hollingshead 1, Miles 1, Wynn 1)
Steals: 10 (Jackson 2, Key 2, Walker 2, Franklin 2, Powell 1, Wynn 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UMASS (1-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Breen
|40
|6-17
|3-4
|6-12
|2
|2
|18
|White
|24
|3-9
|0-0
|4-8
|1
|5
|6
|Mayo
|38
|7-16
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|1
|15
|Philoxy
|34
|3-15
|1-2
|3-7
|2
|4
|10
|Taylor
|39
|4-19
|2-4
|0-7
|3
|4
|11
|Ngalakulondi
|16
|1-1
|3-4
|3-3
|1
|2
|5
|Williams
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Brooks
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|5-8
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-78
|9-14
|22-49
|13
|19
|65
Percentages: FG 30.769, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Breen 3-10, Philoxy 3-8, Mayo 1-3, Taylor 1-7, White 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Philoxy 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Philoxy 7, Breen 3, White 3, Taylor 3, Brooks 1)
Steals: 9 (Taylor 3, Philoxy 2, Breen 1, Mayo 1, Ngalakulondi 1, Williams 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|UMass
|15
|14
|15
|21
|—
|65
|Tennessee
|17
|17
|20
|20
|—
|74
A_7,571
Officials_Sarah Williams, Doug Knight, Angelica Suffren
