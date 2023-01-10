VANDERBILT (8-8)
Millora-Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Stute 1-5 2-2 5, Lawrence 2-6 1-1 5, Thomas 1-6 0-0 3, Manjon 2-7 2-2 6, Wright 6-10 0-0 13, Robbins 4-9 10-12 18, Shelby 3-7 3-3 12, Ansong 0-2 0-0 0, Dort 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 22-58 18-20 68.
TENNESSEE (14-2)
Nkamhoua 2-7 2-2 6, Phillips 6-9 3-4 15, Plavsic 4-7 3-3 11, Key 3-8 0-0 8, Vescovi 6-9 0-0 15, Zeigler 2-5 2-2 7, Aidoo 3-5 2-2 8, James 2-7 2-2 7, Mashack 0-1 0-0 0, Awaka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 14-15 77.
Halftime_Vanderbilt 39-37. 3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 6-27 (Shelby 3-7, Stute 1-3, Wright 1-3, Thomas 1-4, Ansong 0-2, Lawrence 0-2, Robbins 0-3, Smith 0-3), Tennessee 7-21 (Vescovi 3-6, Key 2-4, Zeigler 1-2, James 1-6, Aidoo 0-1, Nkamhoua 0-1, Phillips 0-1). Rebounds_Vanderbilt 26 (Stute, Robbins 7), Tennessee 34 (Phillips, Plavsic, Vescovi 6). Assists_Vanderbilt 7 (Smith 2), Tennessee 20 (Zeigler 9). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 15, Tennessee 15. A_16,255 (21,678).
