|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MD.-EASTERN SHORE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pollard
|24
|3-7
|3-3
|2-6
|1
|3
|9
|Davis
|31
|2-7
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|2
|5
|Fofana
|24
|4-9
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|8
|Phillip
|26
|2-8
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|0
|4
|Styles
|23
|5-12
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|3
|11
|Thompson
|20
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|3
|Nugent
|19
|1-3
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|1
|3
|Anderson
|15
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Hupstead
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Johnson
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Naboya
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Nnadozie
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-55
|4-5
|7-27
|7
|16
|45
Percentages: FG .345, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Nugent 1-2, Styles 1-2, Thompson 1-2, Hupstead 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Davis 0-2, Fofana 0-2, Phillip 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Hupstead, Phillip).
Turnovers: 13 (Nugent 4, Fofana 2, Styles 2, Anderson, Davis, Phillip, Pollard, Thompson).
Steals: 5 (Anderson 2, Phillip, Pollard, Styles).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VIRGINIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gardner
|25
|12-15
|2-5
|0-3
|0
|2
|26
|Shedrick
|17
|4-4
|5-5
|3-3
|1
|0
|13
|Beekman
|28
|3-5
|2-2
|0-5
|2
|0
|9
|Clark
|31
|1-4
|3-3
|0-2
|8
|1
|5
|Franklin
|27
|2-6
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|0
|5
|Vander Plas
|19
|1-3
|0-1
|3-7
|2
|3
|2
|Caffaro
|12
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Dunn
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|McKneely
|12
|2-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|6
|Murray
|12
|0-3
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|2
|1
|Coleman
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|27-51
|13-18
|7-33
|18
|11
|72
Percentages: FG .529, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (McKneely 2-4, Beekman 1-1, Coleman 1-1, Franklin 1-4, Clark 0-1, Dunn 0-1, Murray 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Shedrick 2, Beekman, Clark, Dunn).
Turnovers: 9 (Beekman 2, Clark 2, Caffaro, Coleman, Dunn, McKneely, Shedrick).
Steals: 10 (Beekman 4, Shedrick 3, Clark 2, Vander Plas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|22
|23
|—
|45
|Virginia
|40
|32
|—
|72
A_13,882 (14,593).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.