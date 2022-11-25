FGFTReb
MD.-EASTERN SHOREMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Pollard243-73-32-6139
Davis312-71-21-2125
Fofana244-90-00-0038
Phillip262-80-01-5204
Styles235-120-02-40311
Thompson201-20-00-2133
Nugent191-30-01-6113
Anderson150-30-00-2000
Hupstead91-30-00-0012
Johnson50-10-00-0100
Naboya30-00-00-0000
Nnadozie10-00-00-0000
Totals20019-554-57-2771645

Percentages: FG .345, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Nugent 1-2, Styles 1-2, Thompson 1-2, Hupstead 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Davis 0-2, Fofana 0-2, Phillip 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hupstead, Phillip).

Turnovers: 13 (Nugent 4, Fofana 2, Styles 2, Anderson, Davis, Phillip, Pollard, Thompson).

Steals: 5 (Anderson 2, Phillip, Pollard, Styles).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
VIRGINIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gardner2512-152-50-30226
Shedrick174-45-53-31013
Beekman283-52-20-5209
Clark311-43-30-2815
Franklin272-60-00-4305
Vander Plas191-30-13-7232
Caffaro121-10-01-2012
Dunn120-20-00-0000
McKneely122-60-00-3026
Murray120-31-20-4121
Coleman51-20-00-0103
Totals20027-5113-187-33181172

Percentages: FG .529, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (McKneely 2-4, Beekman 1-1, Coleman 1-1, Franklin 1-4, Clark 0-1, Dunn 0-1, Murray 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Shedrick 2, Beekman, Clark, Dunn).

Turnovers: 9 (Beekman 2, Clark 2, Caffaro, Coleman, Dunn, McKneely, Shedrick).

Steals: 10 (Beekman 4, Shedrick 3, Clark 2, Vander Plas).

Technical Fouls: None.

Md.-Eastern Shore222345
Virginia403272

A_13,882 (14,593).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you