MD.-EASTERN SHORE (2-4)
Pollard 3-7 3-3 9, Davis 2-7 1-2 5, Fofana 4-9 0-0 8, Phillip 2-8 0-0 4, Styles 5-12 0-0 11, Thompson 1-2 0-0 3, Nugent 1-3 0-0 3, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Hupstead 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Naboya 0-0 0-0 0, Nnadozie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 4-5 45.
VIRGINIA (5-0)
Gardner 12-15 2-5 26, Shedrick 4-4 5-5 13, Beekman 3-5 2-2 9, Clark 1-4 3-3 5, Franklin 2-6 0-0 5, Vander Plas 1-3 0-1 2, Caffaro 1-1 0-0 2, Dunn 0-2 0-0 0, McKneely 2-6 0-0 6, Murray 0-3 1-2 1, Coleman 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-51 13-18 72.
Halftime_Virginia 40-22. 3-Point Goals_Md.-Eastern Shore 3-18 (Nugent 1-2, Styles 1-2, Thompson 1-2, Hupstead 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Davis 0-2, Fofana 0-2, Phillip 0-4), Virginia 5-15 (McKneely 2-4, Beekman 1-1, Coleman 1-1, Franklin 1-4, Clark 0-1, Dunn 0-1, Murray 0-3). Rebounds_Md.-Eastern Shore 27 (Pollard, Nugent 6), Virginia 33 (Vander Plas 7). Assists_Md.-Eastern Shore 7 (Phillip 2), Virginia 18 (Clark 8). Total Fouls_Md.-Eastern Shore 16, Virginia 11. A_13,882 (14,593).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.