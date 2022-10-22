|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|6
|—
|6
|Alabama
|7
|17
|0
|6
|—
|30
First Quarter
ALA_Earle 31 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 3:57.
Second Quarter
ALA_Gibbs 19 run (Reichard kick), 11:38.
ALA_Holden 6 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 8:19.
ALA_FG Reichard 50, 2:54.
Fourth Quarter
ALA_FG Reichard 33, 14:49.
ALA_FG Reichard 38, 9:13.
MSST_Marks 1 run, :00.
A_100,077.
|MSST
|ALA
|First downs
|20
|21
|Total Net Yards
|293
|290
|Rushes-yards
|26-62
|27-29
|Passing
|231
|261
|Punt Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-97
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|30-61-0
|22-37-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-30
|2-15
|Punts
|6-40.5
|6-37.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-100
|3-20
|Time of Possession
|30:29
|29:21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Mississippi St., Marks 13-53, Price 8-36, Rogers 5-(minus 27). Alabama, Gibbs 10-37, McClellan 6-9, Williams 6-7, (Team) 1-(minus 11), Br.Young 4-(minus 13).
PASSING_Mississippi St., Rogers 30-60-0-231, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Alabama, Br.Young 21-35-0-249, Milroe 1-2-0-12.
RECEIVING_Mississippi St., R.Thomas 8-73, Harvey 5-34, Price 4-11, A.Williams 3-46, Walley 3-13, Griffin 2-24, Ducking 2-11, Marks 2-0, J.Robinson 1-19. Alabama, Gibbs 4-33, Brooks 3-74, Earle 3-38, Burton 2-40, Holden 2-23, Williams 2-10, Prentice 2-1, Harrell 1-12, Latu 1-11, McClellan 1-11, Bond 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Mississippi St., Biscardi 42.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.