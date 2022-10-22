Mississippi St.00066
Alabama7170630

First Quarter

ALA_Earle 31 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 3:57.

Second Quarter

ALA_Gibbs 19 run (Reichard kick), 11:38.

ALA_Holden 6 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 8:19.

ALA_FG Reichard 50, 2:54.

Fourth Quarter

ALA_FG Reichard 33, 14:49.

ALA_FG Reichard 38, 9:13.

MSST_Marks 1 run, :00.

A_100,077.

MSSTALA
First downs2021
Total Net Yards293290
Rushes-yards26-6227-29
Passing231261
Punt Returns1-30-0
Kickoff Returns4-970-0
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int30-61-022-37-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-302-15
Punts6-40.56-37.0
Fumbles-Lost1-12-0
Penalties-Yards10-1003-20
Time of Possession30:2929:21

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Mississippi St., Marks 13-53, Price 8-36, Rogers 5-(minus 27). Alabama, Gibbs 10-37, McClellan 6-9, Williams 6-7, (Team) 1-(minus 11), Br.Young 4-(minus 13).

PASSING_Mississippi St., Rogers 30-60-0-231, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Alabama, Br.Young 21-35-0-249, Milroe 1-2-0-12.

RECEIVING_Mississippi St., R.Thomas 8-73, Harvey 5-34, Price 4-11, A.Williams 3-46, Walley 3-13, Griffin 2-24, Ducking 2-11, Marks 2-0, J.Robinson 1-19. Alabama, Gibbs 4-33, Brooks 3-74, Earle 3-38, Burton 2-40, Holden 2-23, Williams 2-10, Prentice 2-1, Harrell 1-12, Latu 1-11, McClellan 1-11, Bond 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Mississippi St., Biscardi 42.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you