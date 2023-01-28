ARIZONA (19-3)
A.Tubelis 10-17 5-6 25, Ballo 9-9 3-4 21, Kriisa 6-11 0-0 18, Ramey 4-10 2-3 14, Henderson 3-9 2-2 9, Larsson 0-3 4-4 4, Boswell 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Bal 0-1 0-0 0, Borovicanin 0-0 0-0 0, Veesaar 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 34-65 16-19 95.
WASHINGTON (13-10)
Brooks 9-19 3-3 25, Meah 3-4 0-0 6, Bajema 1-5 2-2 4, Menifield 8-17 3-3 21, Williams 4-7 1-1 10, Bey 1-2 1-2 4, Johnson 0-5 0-0 0, Wilson 1-3 0-0 2, Fuller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 10-11 72.
Halftime_Arizona 38-36. 3-Point Goals_Arizona 11-26 (Kriisa 6-11, Ramey 4-10, Henderson 1-2, Boswell 0-1, Larsson 0-1, A.Tubelis 0-1), Washington 8-27 (Brooks 4-9, Menifield 2-5, Bey 1-2, Williams 1-3, Wilson 0-1, Bajema 0-3, Johnson 0-4). Fouled Out_Meah. Rebounds_Arizona 36 (Ballo 12), Washington 28 (Brooks, Meah 6). Assists_Arizona 25 (Ballo, Kriisa 6), Washington 8 (Menifield 3). Total Fouls_Arizona 15, Washington 19. A_9,268 (10,000).
