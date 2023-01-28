|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARIZONA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|A.Tubelis
|35
|10-17
|5-6
|4-10
|4
|1
|25
|Ballo
|33
|9-9
|3-4
|3-12
|6
|1
|21
|Kriisa
|31
|6-11
|0-0
|0-0
|6
|4
|18
|Ramey
|36
|4-10
|2-3
|1-3
|5
|0
|14
|Henderson
|21
|3-9
|2-2
|3-8
|0
|3
|9
|Larsson
|19
|0-3
|4-4
|0-0
|3
|2
|4
|Boswell
|17
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|0
|Anderson
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Bal
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Borovicanin
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Veesaar
|2
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|4
|Totals
|200
|34-65
|16-19
|12-36
|25
|15
|95
Percentages: FG .523, FT .842.
3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Kriisa 6-11, Ramey 4-10, Henderson 1-2, A.Tubelis 0-1, Boswell 0-1, Larsson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (A.Tubelis, Ballo, Henderson).
Turnovers: 9 (Henderson 3, A.Tubelis 2, Boswell 2, Kriisa, Ramey).
Steals: 3 (Ballo, Kriisa, Ramey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brooks
|35
|9-19
|3-3
|3-6
|1
|2
|25
|Meah
|26
|3-4
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|5
|6
|Bajema
|32
|1-5
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|1
|4
|Menifield
|35
|8-17
|3-3
|1-4
|3
|3
|21
|Williams
|18
|4-7
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|2
|10
|Bey
|19
|1-2
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|4
|Johnson
|19
|0-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Wilson
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|3
|2
|Fuller
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-62
|10-11
|8-28
|8
|19
|72
Percentages: FG .435, FT .909.
3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Brooks 4-9, Menifield 2-5, Bey 1-2, Williams 1-3, Wilson 0-1, Bajema 0-3, Johnson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Brooks 2, Meah 2, Bey, Johnson, Williams).
Turnovers: 11 (Wilson 3, Brooks 2, Meah 2, Fuller, Johnson, Menifield, Williams).
Steals: 4 (Bey 2, Meah, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Arizona
|38
|57
|—
|95
|Washington
|36
|36
|—
|72
A_9,268 (10,000).
