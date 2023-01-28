FGFTReb
ARIZONAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
A.Tubelis3510-175-64-104125
Ballo339-93-43-126121
Kriisa316-110-00-06418
Ramey364-102-31-35014
Henderson213-92-23-8039
Larsson190-34-40-0324
Boswell170-20-00-2130
Anderson20-00-00-0000
Bal20-10-00-0010
Borovicanin20-00-00-0000
Veesaar22-30-01-1004
Totals20034-6516-1912-36251595

Percentages: FG .523, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Kriisa 6-11, Ramey 4-10, Henderson 1-2, A.Tubelis 0-1, Boswell 0-1, Larsson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (A.Tubelis, Ballo, Henderson).

Turnovers: 9 (Henderson 3, A.Tubelis 2, Boswell 2, Kriisa, Ramey).

Steals: 3 (Ballo, Kriisa, Ramey).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brooks359-193-33-61225
Meah263-40-02-6256
Bajema321-52-20-4014
Menifield358-173-31-43321
Williams184-71-10-10210
Bey191-21-20-2114
Johnson190-50-00-0120
Wilson131-30-02-4032
Fuller30-00-00-1000
Totals20027-6210-118-2881972

Percentages: FG .435, FT .909.

3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Brooks 4-9, Menifield 2-5, Bey 1-2, Williams 1-3, Wilson 0-1, Bajema 0-3, Johnson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Brooks 2, Meah 2, Bey, Johnson, Williams).

Turnovers: 11 (Wilson 3, Brooks 2, Meah 2, Fuller, Johnson, Menifield, Williams).

Steals: 4 (Bey 2, Meah, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Arizona385795
Washington363672

A_9,268 (10,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you