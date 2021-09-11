|SC State
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Clemson
|28
|7
|14
|0
|—
|49
First Quarter
CLEM_Uiagalelei 4 run (Potter kick), 11:38.
CLEM_Shipley 7 run (Potter kick), 7:20.
CLEM_Pace 2 run (Potter kick), 3:21.
CLEM_Ross 11 pass from Uiagalelei (Potter kick), 2:21.
Second Quarter
CLEM_Uiagalelei 5 run (Potter kick), 6:43.
SCST_FG D.Roberts 27, :17.
Third Quarter
CLEM_Shipley 13 run (Potter kick), 9:39.
CLEM_L.Dixon 14 pass from Phommachanh (Potter kick), 3:52.
|SCST
|CLEM
|First downs
|9
|27
|Total Net Yards
|235
|515
|Rushes-yards
|34-103
|36-253
|Passing
|132
|262
|Punt Returns
|1-4
|4-51
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-47
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-0
|1-37
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-27-1
|23-39-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-2
|0-0
|Punts
|11-40.182
|3-43.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|4-1
|Penalties-Yards
|11-85
|5-35
|Time of Possession
|33:59
|26:01
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_SC State, Flowers 11-53, Hill 6-32, Fields 5-15, T.Walker 5-5, Anthony 6-4, James 1-(minus 6). Clemson, Shipley 8-80, Pace 7-68, Taylor 5-30, Dixon 4-27, Uiagalelei 5-23, Rencher 4-14, Dukes 2-8, Phommachanh 1-3.
PASSING_SC State, Fields 10-24-1-132, Hill 0-3-0-0. Clemson, Uiagalelei 14-24-1-171, Phommachanh 7-10-1-75, Helms 2-5-0-16.
RECEIVING_SC State, Vereen 4-96, Flowers 2-20, Bailey 2-10, Massey 1-8, Ellis 1-(minus 2). Clemson, Ross 3-52, Ngata 3-51, B.Collins 3-36, D.Allen 2-24, D.Collins 2-18, Ajou 2-16, W.Swinney 2-11, Dixon 1-14, Stellato 1-12, Ladson 1-11, E.Williams 1-10, D.Swinney 1-4, Dukes 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Clemson, Potter 58.