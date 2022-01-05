|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA (12-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gulbe
|37
|4-10
|4-5
|3-7
|1
|3
|13
|Holmes
|25
|6-11
|4-4
|3-8
|0
|1
|16
|Berger
|36
|4-9
|1-2
|0-8
|11
|3
|9
|Cardano-Hillary
|35
|4-12
|1-1
|0-1
|3
|2
|11
|Patberg
|35
|6-8
|2-2
|0-4
|3
|0
|18
|Wisne
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Browne
|14
|2-3
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|4
|4
|Peterson
|14
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|5
|Zaric
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-58
|12-14
|10-36
|18
|14
|76
Percentages: FG 48.276, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Patberg 4-5, Cardano-Hillary 2-7, Gulbe 1-3, Peterson 1-3, Holmes 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Gulbe 1, Holmes 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Browne 4, Holmes 2, Cardano-Hillary 2, Peterson 2, Gulbe 1, Berger 1, Patberg 1)
Steals: 4 (Gulbe 2, Berger 1, Cardano-Hillary 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WISCONSIN (3-10)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Douglass
|30
|4-12
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|9
|Hilliard
|35
|5-12
|0-0
|2-2
|4
|0
|10
|Nelson
|36
|0-0
|2-2
|1-4
|4
|0
|2
|Pospisilova
|30
|6-12
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|4
|15
|Schramek
|31
|1-7
|4-4
|1-6
|2
|2
|7
|Stapleton
|11
|2-3
|1-3
|0-0
|0
|3
|5
|Stauffacher
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Ellew
|20
|2-9
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|5
|Leuzinger
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-56
|7-9
|6-25
|12
|14
|53
Percentages: FG 35.714, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Pospisilova 3-7, Douglass 1-6, Schramek 1-3, Ellew 1-5)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Schramek 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Hilliard 3, Pospisilova 3, Stapleton 2, Ellew 2, Douglass 1, Nelson 1, Schramek 1, Team 1)
Steals: 8 (Hilliard 3, Nelson 2, Pospisilova 2, Ellew 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Indiana
|17
|19
|21
|19
|—
|76
|Wisconsin
|12
|9
|21
|11
|—
|53
A_2,053
Officials_Angelica Suffren, Nykesha Thompson, Michael McConnell