INDIANA (12-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gulbe374-104-53-71313
Holmes256-114-43-80116
Berger364-91-20-81139
Cardano-Hillary354-121-10-13211
Patberg356-82-20-43018
Wisne20-00-00-0000
Browne142-30-03-4044
Peterson142-50-01-2015
Zaric20-00-00-0000
Team00-00-00-2000
Totals20028-5812-1410-36181476

Percentages: FG 48.276, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Patberg 4-5, Cardano-Hillary 2-7, Gulbe 1-3, Peterson 1-3, Holmes 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gulbe 1, Holmes 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Browne 4, Holmes 2, Cardano-Hillary 2, Peterson 2, Gulbe 1, Berger 1, Patberg 1)

Steals: 4 (Gulbe 2, Berger 1, Cardano-Hillary 1)

Technical Fouls: None

WISCONSIN (3-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Douglass304-120-00-4029
Hilliard355-120-02-24010
Nelson360-02-21-4402
Pospisilova306-120-01-41415
Schramek311-74-41-6227
Stapleton112-31-30-0035
Stauffacher50-10-00-0110
Ellew202-90-00-1025
Leuzinger20-00-00-0000
Team00-00-01-4000
Totals20020-567-96-25121453

Percentages: FG 35.714, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Pospisilova 3-7, Douglass 1-6, Schramek 1-3, Ellew 1-5)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Schramek 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Hilliard 3, Pospisilova 3, Stapleton 2, Ellew 2, Douglass 1, Nelson 1, Schramek 1, Team 1)

Steals: 8 (Hilliard 3, Nelson 2, Pospisilova 2, Ellew 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Indiana1719211976
Wisconsin129211153

A_2,053

Officials_Angelica Suffren, Nykesha Thompson, Michael McConnell

