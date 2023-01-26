OHIO ST. (19-2)
McMahon 8-15 5-8 21, Mikulasikova 1-6 0-0 3, Harris 1-4 4-7 7, Mikesell 7-17 0-0 15, Thierry 5-11 3-5 13, Walker 2-5 1-2 5, Bristow 0-3 1-2 1, Shumate 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 24-63 14-24 65
INDIANA (19-1)
Holmes 11-13 4-7 26, Berger 4-9 3-4 12, Garzon 8-17 0-1 20, Moore-McNeil 1-8 2-3 4, Parrish 4-9 3-4 12, Meister 0-0 2-2 2, Bargesser 0-0 0-0 0, Scalia 0-6 2-2 2, Totals 28-62 16-23 78
|Ohio St.
|16
|20
|6
|23
|—
|65
|Indiana
|17
|15
|27
|19
|—
|78
3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 3-15 (McMahon 0-1, Mikulasikova 1-3, Harris 1-3, Mikesell 1-5, Walker 0-1, Bristow 0-1, Shumate 0-1), Indiana 6-21 (Berger 1-1, Garzon 4-9, Moore-McNeil 0-3, Parrish 1-5, Scalia 0-3). Assists_Ohio St. 8 (Mikesell 2), Indiana 21 (Berger 6, Moore-McNeil 6). Fouled Out_Ohio St. McMahon, Indiana Holmes. Rebounds_Ohio St. 41 (Thierry 12), Indiana 41 (Parrish 11). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 23, Indiana 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_10,455.
