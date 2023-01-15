FGFTReb
INDIANA (16-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Holmes2611-157-94-81229
Berger233-74-41-25011
Garzon277-91-21-87319
Moore-McNeil292-61-20-4625
Parrish254-70-01-41310
Browne21-10-00-0002
Geary70-20-01-2100
Meister103-42-31-2018
Wisne30-00-00-0000
Bargesser142-20-11-2414
Sandvik90-00-00-2010
Scalia252-110-01-3105
Team00-00-01-2000
Totals20035-6415-2112-39261393

Percentages: FG 54.688, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Garzon 4-5, Parrish 2-5, Berger 1-1, Scalia 1-5, Holmes 0-1, Moore-McNeil 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Holmes 1, Meister 1, Parrish 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Holmes 3, Sandvik 3, Garzon 2, Berger 1, Browne 1, Parrish 1, Scalia 1)

Steals: 13 (Scalia 4, Bargesser 2, Moore-McNeil 2, Parrish 2, Berger 1, Garzon 1, Sandvik 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
WISCONSIN (6-12)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Williams294-102-33-63210
LaBarbera324-110-02-5309
Pospisilova303-100-03-4026
Schramek295-112-22-61213
Wilke292-102-21-2137
Copeland30-00-01-1010
Ellew100-30-01-2020
Krahn70-10-01-2100
Porter81-32-20-2115
Leuzinger222-30-00-2004
Vanderpool11-10-00-0002
Team00-00-01-4000
Totals20022-638-915-36101356

Percentages: FG 34.921, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (LaBarbera 1-4, Schramek 1-4, Wilke 1-4, Porter 1-2, Pospisilova 0-4, Krahn 0-1, Leuzinger 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Pospisilova 1, Williams 1)

Turnovers: 21 (Pospisilova 5, Schramek 5, Williams 4, Leuzinger 3, LaBarbera 2, Ellew 1, Krahn 1)

Steals: 7 (Pospisilova 2, Copeland 1, Ellew 1, Schramek 1, Wilke 1, Williams 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Wisconsin18821956
Indiana2423311593

A_10,422

Officials_Erica Parker, Mark Berger, Kevin Pethtel

