WISCONSIN (6-12)
Williams 4-10 2-3 10, LaBarbera 4-11 0-0 9, Pospisilova 3-10 0-0 6, Schramek 5-11 2-2 13, Wilke 2-10 2-2 7, Copeland 0-0 0-0 0, Ellew 0-3 0-0 0, Krahn 0-1 0-0 0, Porter 1-3 2-2 5, Leuzinger 2-3 0-0 4, Vanderpool 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 22-63 8-9 56
INDIANA (16-1)
Holmes 11-15 7-9 29, Berger 3-7 4-4 11, Garzon 7-9 1-2 19, Moore-McNeil 2-6 1-2 5, Parrish 4-7 0-0 10, Browne 1-1 0-0 2, Geary 0-2 0-0 0, Meister 3-4 2-3 8, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0, Bargesser 2-2 0-1 4, Sandvik 0-0 0-0 0, Scalia 2-11 0-0 5, Totals 35-64 15-21 93
|Wisconsin
|18
|8
|21
|9
|—
|56
|Indiana
|24
|23
|31
|15
|—
|93
3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 4-20 (LaBarbera 1-4, Pospisilova 0-4, Schramek 1-4, Wilke 1-4, Krahn 0-1, Porter 1-2, Leuzinger 0-1), Indiana 8-20 (Holmes 0-1, Berger 1-1, Garzon 4-5, Moore-McNeil 0-3, Parrish 2-5, Scalia 1-5). Assists_Wisconsin 10 (LaBarbera 3, Williams 3), Indiana 26 (Garzon 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wisconsin 36 (Schramek 6, Williams 6), Indiana 39 (Garzon 8, Holmes 8). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 13, Indiana 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_10,422.
