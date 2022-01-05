|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lightfoot
|15
|3-5
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|6
|Agbaji
|31
|5-13
|3-4
|0-2
|0
|4
|16
|Braun
|35
|5-11
|3-4
|1-6
|6
|0
|15
|D.Harris
|31
|2-7
|0-0
|2-2
|4
|1
|5
|R.Martin
|25
|3-6
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|1
|7
|Wilson
|26
|1-6
|0-1
|4-15
|1
|2
|2
|McCormack
|23
|7-13
|3-3
|7-15
|1
|2
|17
|Coleman-Lands
|14
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|Totals
|200
|28-65
|9-12
|15-47
|15
|13
|74
Percentages: FG .431, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Agbaji 3-8, Braun 2-3, Coleman-Lands 2-3, D.Harris 1-3, R.Martin 1-4, McCormack 0-1, Wilson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Lightfoot 4, D.Harris).
Turnovers: 17 (R.Martin 4, Braun 3, Agbaji 2, D.Harris 2, McCormack 2, Wilson 2, Coleman-Lands, Lightfoot).
Steals: 5 (D.Harris 3, Braun, R.Martin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ka.Boone
|9
|0-2
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|2
|Moncrieffe
|10
|1-4
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Anderson
|20
|2-9
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|5
|Likekele
|36
|7-15
|2-4
|4-12
|3
|1
|16
|B.Williams
|27
|3-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|7
|Cisse
|26
|2-6
|4-6
|2-8
|0
|3
|8
|Thompson
|23
|4-12
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|8
|Ke.Boone
|18
|3-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|8
|Walker
|18
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Newton
|9
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Smith
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|25-70
|9-13
|10-31
|10
|12
|63
Percentages: FG .357, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Ke.Boone 2-4, B.Williams 1-3, Anderson 1-4, Newton 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Walker 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Cisse 4, Likekele, Thompson).
Turnovers: 10 (B.Williams 6, Anderson 2, Thompson, Walker).
Steals: 12 (B.Williams 4, Likekele 3, Anderson 2, Walker 2, Newton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Kansas
|29
|45
|—
|74
|Oklahoma St.
|29
|34
|—
|63
A_8,246 (13,611).