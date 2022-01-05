FGFTReb
KANSASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lightfoot153-50-00-4026
Agbaji315-133-40-20416
Braun355-113-41-66015
D.Harris312-70-02-2415
R.Martin253-60-01-2317
Wilson261-60-14-15122
McCormack237-133-37-151217
Coleman-Lands142-40-00-1016
Totals20028-659-1215-47151374

Percentages: FG .431, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Agbaji 3-8, Braun 2-3, Coleman-Lands 2-3, D.Harris 1-3, R.Martin 1-4, McCormack 0-1, Wilson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Lightfoot 4, D.Harris).

Turnovers: 17 (R.Martin 4, Braun 3, Agbaji 2, D.Harris 2, McCormack 2, Wilson 2, Coleman-Lands, Lightfoot).

Steals: 5 (D.Harris 3, Braun, R.Martin).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ka.Boone90-22-20-0212
Moncrieffe101-41-11-2003
Anderson202-90-00-0135
Likekele367-152-44-123116
B.Williams273-80-00-2127
Cisse262-64-62-8038
Thompson234-120-01-2108
Ke.Boone183-50-01-2128
Walker180-40-00-1100
Newton92-40-00-0004
Smith41-10-01-2002
Totals20025-709-1310-31101263

Percentages: FG .357, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Ke.Boone 2-4, B.Williams 1-3, Anderson 1-4, Newton 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Walker 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Cisse 4, Likekele, Thompson).

Turnovers: 10 (B.Williams 6, Anderson 2, Thompson, Walker).

Steals: 12 (B.Williams 4, Likekele 3, Anderson 2, Walker 2, Newton).

Technical Fouls: None.

Kansas294574
Oklahoma St.293463

A_8,246 (13,611).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

