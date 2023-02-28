FGFTReb
MARQUETTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ighodaro346-80-01-61112
Prosper255-82-22-51114
K.Jones274-110-00-3118
Kolek339-131-11-210221
Mitchell231-30-01-3212
Joplin252-50-00-5426
Ross151-40-00-0022
S.Jones90-02-20-0122
Gold42-20-01-1025
Ciardo10-00-00-0000
Itejere10-00-00-1000
Kennedy10-00-00-1000
Lucas10-00-00-0000
Walson10-00-00-0000
Totals20030-545-56-27201472

Percentages: FG .556, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Kolek 2-3, Joplin 2-4, Prosper 2-4, Gold 1-1, Ross 0-2, K.Jones 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Ighodaro 3).

Turnovers: 13 (Ighodaro 5, Joplin 2, Kolek 2, Gold, Mitchell, Prosper, S.Jones).

Steals: 8 (Joplin 5, Ighodaro, Kolek, S.Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BUTLERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Thomas215-60-05-81210
Bates264-61-20-4009
Hunter310-80-00-4100
Taylor355-120-21-21213
Lukosius382-82-21-2308
Harris233-62-20-1108
Tate171-34-40-2317
Turnbull40-10-00-0000
Hughes20-01-20-0001
Wilmoth20-10-00-0010
P.Thomas10-00-00-0000
Totals20020-5110-147-2310656

Percentages: FG .392, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Taylor 3-8, Lukosius 2-4, Tate 1-1, Wilmoth 0-1, Harris 0-2, Hunter 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bates 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Lukosius 4, Hunter 3, Taylor 2, Bates, Harris, J.Thomas).

Steals: 6 (Lukosius 2, Taylor 2, Harris, Hunter).

Technical Fouls: None.

Marquette363672
Butler223456

A_7,511 (9,100).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

