|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARQUETTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ighodaro
|34
|6-8
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|1
|12
|Prosper
|25
|5-8
|2-2
|2-5
|1
|1
|14
|K.Jones
|27
|4-11
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|8
|Kolek
|33
|9-13
|1-1
|1-2
|10
|2
|21
|Mitchell
|23
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|2
|Joplin
|25
|2-5
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|2
|6
|Ross
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|S.Jones
|9
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|2
|Gold
|4
|2-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|5
|Ciardo
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Itejere
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Lucas
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Walson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-54
|5-5
|6-27
|20
|14
|72
Percentages: FG .556, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Kolek 2-3, Joplin 2-4, Prosper 2-4, Gold 1-1, Ross 0-2, K.Jones 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Ighodaro 3).
Turnovers: 13 (Ighodaro 5, Joplin 2, Kolek 2, Gold, Mitchell, Prosper, S.Jones).
Steals: 8 (Joplin 5, Ighodaro, Kolek, S.Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BUTLER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Thomas
|21
|5-6
|0-0
|5-8
|1
|2
|10
|Bates
|26
|4-6
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|0
|9
|Hunter
|31
|0-8
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|0
|0
|Taylor
|35
|5-12
|0-2
|1-2
|1
|2
|13
|Lukosius
|38
|2-8
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|0
|8
|Harris
|23
|3-6
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|8
|Tate
|17
|1-3
|4-4
|0-2
|3
|1
|7
|Turnbull
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hughes
|2
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Wilmoth
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|P.Thomas
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-51
|10-14
|7-23
|10
|6
|56
Percentages: FG .392, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Taylor 3-8, Lukosius 2-4, Tate 1-1, Wilmoth 0-1, Harris 0-2, Hunter 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bates 2).
Turnovers: 12 (Lukosius 4, Hunter 3, Taylor 2, Bates, Harris, J.Thomas).
Steals: 6 (Lukosius 2, Taylor 2, Harris, Hunter).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Marquette
|36
|36
|—
|72
|Butler
|22
|34
|—
|56
A_7,511 (9,100).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.