MARQUETTE (24-6)
Ighodaro 6-8 0-0 12, Prosper 5-8 2-2 14, K.Jones 4-11 0-0 8, Kolek 9-13 1-1 21, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Joplin 2-5 0-0 6, Ross 1-4 0-0 2, S.Jones 0-0 2-2 2, Gold 2-2 0-0 5, Ciardo 0-0 0-0 0, Itejere 0-0 0-0 0, Kennedy 0-0 0-0 0, Lucas 0-0 0-0 0, Walson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-54 5-5 72.
BUTLER (14-16)
J.Thomas 5-6 0-0 10, Bates 4-6 1-2 9, Hunter 0-8 0-0 0, Taylor 5-12 0-2 13, Lukosius 2-8 2-2 8, Harris 3-6 2-2 8, Tate 1-3 4-4 7, Turnbull 0-1 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 1-2 1, Wilmoth 0-1 0-0 0, P.Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 10-14 56.
Halftime_Marquette 36-22. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 7-20 (Kolek 2-3, Joplin 2-4, Prosper 2-4, Gold 1-1, Ross 0-2, K.Jones 0-6), Butler 6-19 (Taylor 3-8, Lukosius 2-4, Tate 1-1, Wilmoth 0-1, Harris 0-2, Hunter 0-3). Rebounds_Marquette 27 (Ighodaro 6), Butler 23 (J.Thomas 8). Assists_Marquette 20 (Kolek 10), Butler 10 (Lukosius, Tate 3). Total Fouls_Marquette 14, Butler 6. A_7,511 (9,100).
