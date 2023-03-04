FGFTReb
ST. JOHN'SMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stanley336-83-46-82315
Soriano335-84-44-113514
Addae-Wusu339-133-30-65225
Alexander386-123-30-23318
Storr151-60-00-1213
D.Jones276-143-40-51417
King141-30-00-1312
Nyiwe70-00-00-2020
Totals20034-6416-1810-36192194

Percentages: FG .531, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Addae-Wusu 4-6, Alexander 3-6, D.Jones 2-5, Storr 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Alexander).

Turnovers: 19 (Alexander 6, Addae-Wusu 4, King 3, D.Jones 2, Storr 2, Soriano, Stanley).

Steals: 2 (D.Jones, Storr).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MARQUETTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ighodaro344-95-60-37313
Prosper234-91-12-62310
K.Jones308-142-40-12123
Kolek355-116-80-110218
Mitchell255-74-42-31414
Joplin192-70-21-4026
S.Jones131-20-00-1232
Gold112-31-12-3016
Ross101-22-21-3034
Totals20032-6421-288-25242296

Percentages: FG .500, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (K.Jones 5-10, Kolek 2-4, Joplin 2-7, Gold 1-2, Prosper 1-5, Mitchell 0-1, Ross 0-1, S.Jones 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Ighodaro).

Turnovers: 8 (Gold, Ighodaro, Joplin, K.Jones, Kolek, Prosper, Ross, S.Jones).

Steals: 13 (Kolek 3, Mitchell 3, Gold, Ighodaro, Joplin, K.Jones, Prosper, Ross, S.Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

St. John's474794
Marquette534396

A_18,012 (17,500).

