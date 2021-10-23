Northwestern07007
Michigan01017633

Second Quarter

MICH_Corum 1 run (Moody kick), 12:49.

MICH_FG Moody 20, 2:33.

NW_Hull 75 run (Kuhbander kick), 2:22.

Third Quarter

MICH_Corum 5 run (Moody kick), 11:36.

MICH_H.Haskins 13 run (Moody kick), 4:50.

MICH_FG Moody 44, :40.

Fourth Quarter

MICH_H.Haskins 4 run (run failed), 13:20.

A_109,449.

NWMICH
First downs1028
Total Net Yards233457
Rushes-yards23-10054-294
Passing133163
Punt Returns1-94-28
Kickoff Returns3-462-41
Interceptions Ret.0-01-23
Comp-Att-Int16-32-123-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-121-10
Punts7-36.5713-47.667
Fumbles-Lost1-12-2
Penalties-Yards2-254-40
Time of Possession20:4139:19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Northwestern, Hull 6-81, Cisco 3-25, Washington 1-6, Clair 2-6, Tyus 4-3, Arthurs 2-(minus 1), Richardson 1-(minus 2), (Team) 2-(minus 7), Hilinski 2-(minus 11). Michigan, Corum 19-119, Haskins 23-110, McCarthy 2-36, Edwards 5-18, Anthony 1-6, C.Johnson 1-6, Henning 1-5, McNamara 2-(minus 6).

PASSING_Northwestern, Hilinski 14-29-1-114, Richardson 2-3-0-19. Michigan, McNamara 20-27-0-129, McCarthy 3-5-0-34.

RECEIVING_Northwestern, Washington 6-63, Hull 2-27, Robinson 2-1, Gill 1-13, Tyus 1-12, Hooper Price 1-7, Mosley 1-7, Lang 1-5, Dennis 1-(minus 2). Michigan, All 5-34, Sainristil 4-33, Corum 4-23, C.Johnson 3-30, Henning 2-15, Schoonmaker 2-13, Wilson 2-4, Edwards 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Northwestern, Kuhbander 39. Michigan, Moody 47.

