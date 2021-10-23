|Northwestern
|0
|7
|0
|0
|—
|7
|Michigan
|0
|10
|17
|6
|—
|33
Second Quarter
MICH_Corum 1 run (Moody kick), 12:49.
MICH_FG Moody 20, 2:33.
NW_Hull 75 run (Kuhbander kick), 2:22.
Third Quarter
MICH_Corum 5 run (Moody kick), 11:36.
MICH_H.Haskins 13 run (Moody kick), 4:50.
MICH_FG Moody 44, :40.
Fourth Quarter
MICH_H.Haskins 4 run (run failed), 13:20.
A_109,449.
|NW
|MICH
|First downs
|10
|28
|Total Net Yards
|233
|457
|Rushes-yards
|23-100
|54-294
|Passing
|133
|163
|Punt Returns
|1-9
|4-28
|Kickoff Returns
|3-46
|2-41
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-23
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-32-1
|23-32-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-12
|1-10
|Punts
|7-36.571
|3-47.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|2-25
|4-40
|Time of Possession
|20:41
|39:19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Northwestern, Hull 6-81, Cisco 3-25, Washington 1-6, Clair 2-6, Tyus 4-3, Arthurs 2-(minus 1), Richardson 1-(minus 2), (Team) 2-(minus 7), Hilinski 2-(minus 11). Michigan, Corum 19-119, Haskins 23-110, McCarthy 2-36, Edwards 5-18, Anthony 1-6, C.Johnson 1-6, Henning 1-5, McNamara 2-(minus 6).
PASSING_Northwestern, Hilinski 14-29-1-114, Richardson 2-3-0-19. Michigan, McNamara 20-27-0-129, McCarthy 3-5-0-34.
RECEIVING_Northwestern, Washington 6-63, Hull 2-27, Robinson 2-1, Gill 1-13, Tyus 1-12, Hooper Price 1-7, Mosley 1-7, Lang 1-5, Dennis 1-(minus 2). Michigan, All 5-34, Sainristil 4-33, Corum 4-23, C.Johnson 3-30, Henning 2-15, Schoonmaker 2-13, Wilson 2-4, Edwards 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Northwestern, Kuhbander 39. Michigan, Moody 47.