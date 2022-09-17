Oklahoma142114049
Nebraska700714

First Quarter

NEB_Palmer 32 pass from C.Thompson (Bleekrode kick), 11:19.

OKLA_Gabriel 61 run (Schmit kick), 9:30.

OKLA_Farooq 25 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), 1:57.

Second Quarter

OKLA_Major 1 run (Schmit kick), 14:48.

OKLA_Major 24 pass from Willis (Schmit kick), 11:35.

OKLA_Gray 16 run (Schmit kick), 1:44.

Third Quarter

OKLA_Gray 21 run (Schmit kick), 13:13.

OKLA_Wease 15 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), 8:59.

Fourth Quarter

NEB_Purdy 8 run (Bleekrode kick), 3:17.

OKLANEB
First downs3122
Total Net Yards580327
Rushes-yards54-31245-163
Passing268164
Punt Returns4-611--1
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions Ret.1-00-0
Comp-Att-Int19-30-021-31-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-74-32
Punts3-48.6677-42.286
Fumbles-Lost3-12-1
Penalties-Yards6-655-40
Time of Possession29:3630:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Oklahoma, Gray 11-113, Barnes 13-77, Gabriel 6-55, Major 12-35, T.Walker 4-17, Beville 3-13, Stoops 2-5, Mims 1-4, (Team) 2-(minus 7). Nebraska, Ervin 7-60, Allen 11-49, Grant 13-36, Purdy 5-29, Yant 4-19, C.Thompson 5-(minus 30).

PASSING_Oklahoma, Gabriel 16-27-0-230, Willis 1-1-0-24, Beville 2-2-0-14. Nebraska, C.Thompson 14-20-0-129, Purdy 7-11-1-35.

RECEIVING_Oklahoma, Mims 4-66, Farooq 3-58, Stoops 3-32, Wease 2-46, Willis 2-19, Major 1-24, Bunkley-Shelton 1-10, Parker 1-5, Gray 1-4, Helms 1-4. Nebraska, Palmer 10-92, Washington 2-17, Belt 2-9, O.Martin 1-18, A.Brown 1-11, Brewington 1-6, Liewer 1-5, N.Boerkircher 1-4, Vokolek 1-2, Garcia-Castaneda 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Oklahoma, Schmit 39.

