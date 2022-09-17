|Oklahoma
|14
|21
|14
|0
|—
|49
|Nebraska
|7
|0
|0
|7
|—
|14
First Quarter
NEB_Palmer 32 pass from C.Thompson (Bleekrode kick), 11:19.
OKLA_Gabriel 61 run (Schmit kick), 9:30.
OKLA_Farooq 25 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), 1:57.
Second Quarter
OKLA_Major 1 run (Schmit kick), 14:48.
OKLA_Major 24 pass from Willis (Schmit kick), 11:35.
OKLA_Gray 16 run (Schmit kick), 1:44.
Third Quarter
OKLA_Gray 21 run (Schmit kick), 13:13.
OKLA_Wease 15 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), 8:59.
Fourth Quarter
NEB_Purdy 8 run (Bleekrode kick), 3:17.
|OKLA
|NEB
|First downs
|31
|22
|Total Net Yards
|580
|327
|Rushes-yards
|54-312
|45-163
|Passing
|268
|164
|Punt Returns
|4-61
|1--1
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-30-0
|21-31-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-7
|4-32
|Punts
|3-48.667
|7-42.286
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-65
|5-40
|Time of Possession
|29:36
|30:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Oklahoma, Gray 11-113, Barnes 13-77, Gabriel 6-55, Major 12-35, T.Walker 4-17, Beville 3-13, Stoops 2-5, Mims 1-4, (Team) 2-(minus 7). Nebraska, Ervin 7-60, Allen 11-49, Grant 13-36, Purdy 5-29, Yant 4-19, C.Thompson 5-(minus 30).
PASSING_Oklahoma, Gabriel 16-27-0-230, Willis 1-1-0-24, Beville 2-2-0-14. Nebraska, C.Thompson 14-20-0-129, Purdy 7-11-1-35.
RECEIVING_Oklahoma, Mims 4-66, Farooq 3-58, Stoops 3-32, Wease 2-46, Willis 2-19, Major 1-24, Bunkley-Shelton 1-10, Parker 1-5, Gray 1-4, Helms 1-4. Nebraska, Palmer 10-92, Washington 2-17, Belt 2-9, O.Martin 1-18, A.Brown 1-11, Brewington 1-6, Liewer 1-5, N.Boerkircher 1-4, Vokolek 1-2, Garcia-Castaneda 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Oklahoma, Schmit 39.
