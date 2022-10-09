|Washington St.
|0
|14
|0
|0
|—
|14
|Southern Cal
|10
|7
|7
|6
|—
|30
First Quarter
USC_Mar.Williams 38 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 8:31.
USC_FG Lynch 31, 3:32.
Second Quarter
WSU_Ferrel 12 pass from C.Ward (Janikowski kick), 14:56.
WSU_Watson 1 pass from C.Ward (Janikowski kick), 11:48.
USC_Dye 4 run (Lynch kick), 2:10.
Third Quarter
USC_Mar.Williams 24 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 5:17.
Fourth Quarter
USC_FG Lynch 27, 9:09.
USC_FG Lynch 31, 2:08.
A_63,204.
|WSU
|USC
|First downs
|17
|23
|Total Net Yards
|316
|369
|Rushes-yards
|29-144
|40-181
|Passing
|172
|188
|Punt Returns
|1-12
|2-22
|Kickoff Returns
|5-84
|2-54
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-32-0
|15-29-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-27
|1-5
|Punts
|7-40.286
|5-45.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|11-106
|5-50
|Time of Possession
|27:12
|32:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington St., Jenkins 13-130, Watson 2-13, C.Ward 13-5, Bell 1-(minus 4). Southern Cal, Dye 28-149, Ca.Williams 9-34, R.Brown 2-5, Addison 1-(minus 7).
PASSING_Washington St., C.Ward 19-32-0-172. Southern Cal, Ca.Williams 15-29-0-188.
RECEIVING_Washington St., Ollie 4-35, Stribling 3-28, Victor 3-21, Ferrel 3-15, Jenkins 2-54, Peters 2-12, Watson 2-7. Southern Cal, Mar.Williams 4-82, Rice 3-38, Addison 3-37, Dye 3-18, R.Brown 1-9, McRee 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.