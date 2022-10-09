Washington St.0140014
Southern Cal1077630

First Quarter

USC_Mar.Williams 38 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 8:31.

USC_FG Lynch 31, 3:32.

Second Quarter

WSU_Ferrel 12 pass from C.Ward (Janikowski kick), 14:56.

WSU_Watson 1 pass from C.Ward (Janikowski kick), 11:48.

USC_Dye 4 run (Lynch kick), 2:10.

Third Quarter

USC_Mar.Williams 24 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 5:17.

Fourth Quarter

USC_FG Lynch 27, 9:09.

USC_FG Lynch 31, 2:08.

A_63,204.

WSUUSC
First downs1723
Total Net Yards316369
Rushes-yards29-14440-181
Passing172188
Punt Returns1-122-22
Kickoff Returns5-842-54
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int19-32-015-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost5-271-5
Punts7-40.2865-45.0
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalties-Yards11-1065-50
Time of Possession27:1232:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington St., Jenkins 13-130, Watson 2-13, C.Ward 13-5, Bell 1-(minus 4). Southern Cal, Dye 28-149, Ca.Williams 9-34, R.Brown 2-5, Addison 1-(minus 7).

PASSING_Washington St., C.Ward 19-32-0-172. Southern Cal, Ca.Williams 15-29-0-188.

RECEIVING_Washington St., Ollie 4-35, Stribling 3-28, Victor 3-21, Ferrel 3-15, Jenkins 2-54, Peters 2-12, Watson 2-7. Southern Cal, Mar.Williams 4-82, Rice 3-38, Addison 3-37, Dye 3-18, R.Brown 1-9, McRee 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

