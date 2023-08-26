|San Jose St.
|0
|14
|7
|7
|—
|28
|Southern Cal
|7
|14
|21
|14
|—
|56
First Quarter
USC_Singer 13 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 6:32.
Second Quarter
SJSU_K.Robinson 1 run (Halvorsen kick), 14:12.
USC_Washington 76 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 9:38.
USC_Jones 2 run (Lynch kick), 3:33.
SJSU_Nash 28 pass from Cordeiro (Halvorsen kick), :08.
Third Quarter
USC_Jones 3 run (Lynch kick), 10:45.
USC_Za.Branch 25 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 6:00.
SJSU_Nash 32 pass from Cordeiro (Halvorsen kick), 1:50.
USC_Za.Branch 96 kickoff return (Lynch kick), 1:34.
Fourth Quarter
USC_Rice 12 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 12:27.
USC_Moss 4 run (Lynch kick), 6:53.
SJSU_Nash 2 pass from Cordeiro (Halvorsen kick), 5:08.
|SJSU
|USC
|First downs
|22
|26
|Total Net Yards
|396
|501
|Rushes-yards
|27-198
|34-160
|Passing
|198
|341
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-66
|Kickoff Returns
|3-53
|1-96
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-39-0
|24-35-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-22
|2-23
|Punts
|7-45.714
|2-41.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-21
|8-59
|Time of Possession
|31:19
|30:07
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Jose St., Q.Conley 6-108, Cordeiro 10-52, Robinson 9-28, Jernagin 1-5, Bates 1-5. Southern Cal, Jones 6-54, Lloyd 9-42, Joyner 5-34, Za.Branch 1-12, Barlow 2-10, Colombo 1-7, Moss 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 1), C.Williams 8-(minus 2).
PASSING_San Jose St., Cordeiro 21-38-0-198, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Southern Cal, C.Williams 18-25-0-278, Moss 6-10-0-63.
RECEIVING_San Jose St., Nash 6-89, Ross 5-62, Robinson 3-14, Q.Conley 2-17, Jernagin 2-0, Miller 1-18, Olson 1-4, Bates 1-(minus 6). Southern Cal, Za.Branch 4-58, Singer 4-41, Robinson 3-44, McRee 3-36, Washington 2-85, Mar.Williams 2-26, R.Brown 1-14, Lloyd 1-12, Rice 1-12, Hudson 1-8, Lane 1-5, Lemon 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.