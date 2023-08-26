San Jose St.0147728
Southern Cal714211456

First Quarter

USC_Singer 13 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 6:32.

Second Quarter

SJSU_K.Robinson 1 run (Halvorsen kick), 14:12.

USC_Washington 76 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 9:38.

USC_Jones 2 run (Lynch kick), 3:33.

SJSU_Nash 28 pass from Cordeiro (Halvorsen kick), :08.

Third Quarter

USC_Jones 3 run (Lynch kick), 10:45.

USC_Za.Branch 25 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 6:00.

SJSU_Nash 32 pass from Cordeiro (Halvorsen kick), 1:50.

USC_Za.Branch 96 kickoff return (Lynch kick), 1:34.

Fourth Quarter

USC_Rice 12 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 12:27.

USC_Moss 4 run (Lynch kick), 6:53.

SJSU_Nash 2 pass from Cordeiro (Halvorsen kick), 5:08.

SJSUUSC
First downs2226
Total Net Yards396501
Rushes-yards27-19834-160
Passing198341
Punt Returns0-03-66
Kickoff Returns3-531-96
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int21-39-024-35-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-222-23
Punts7-45.7142-41.5
Fumbles-Lost0-01-0
Penalties-Yards3-218-59
Time of Possession31:1930:07

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Jose St., Q.Conley 6-108, Cordeiro 10-52, Robinson 9-28, Jernagin 1-5, Bates 1-5. Southern Cal, Jones 6-54, Lloyd 9-42, Joyner 5-34, Za.Branch 1-12, Barlow 2-10, Colombo 1-7, Moss 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 1), C.Williams 8-(minus 2).

PASSING_San Jose St., Cordeiro 21-38-0-198, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Southern Cal, C.Williams 18-25-0-278, Moss 6-10-0-63.

RECEIVING_San Jose St., Nash 6-89, Ross 5-62, Robinson 3-14, Q.Conley 2-17, Jernagin 2-0, Miller 1-18, Olson 1-4, Bates 1-(minus 6). Southern Cal, Za.Branch 4-58, Singer 4-41, Robinson 3-44, McRee 3-36, Washington 2-85, Mar.Williams 2-26, R.Brown 1-14, Lloyd 1-12, Rice 1-12, Hudson 1-8, Lane 1-5, Lemon 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you