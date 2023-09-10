|Stanford
|0
|3
|0
|7
|—
|10
|Southern Cal
|21
|28
|0
|7
|—
|56
First Quarter
USC_C.Williams 21 run (Lynch kick), 11:59.
USC_Lloyd 5 run (Lynch kick), 9:05.
USC_Jones 1 run (Lynch kick), :07.
Second Quarter
USC_Za.Branch 75 punt return (Lynch kick), 13:43.
USC_Singer 19 pass from C.Williams (Lynch kick), 10:42.
STAN_FG Karty 38, 6:57.
USC_Rice 75 pass from C.Williams (Lynch kick), 6:46.
USC_McRee 1 pass from C.Williams (Lynch kick), :10.
Fourth Quarter
STAN_Lamson 1 run (Karty kick), 3:35.
USC_Moss 15 run (Lynch kick), :58.
A_67,213.
|STAN
|USC
|First downs
|19
|27
|Total Net Yards
|349
|573
|Rushes-yards
|41-209
|28-180
|Passing
|140
|393
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|5-97
|Kickoff Returns
|2-41
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-39
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-25-1
|30-37-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-3
|0-0
|Punts
|7-47.857
|5-42.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-40
|8-85
|Time of Possession
|32:08
|27:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Stanford, Filkins 5-63, Smith 5-50, Lamson 16-36, Irvin 4-22, Yurosek 5-19, Farrell 2-9, Daniels 3-9, Butler 1-1. Southern Cal, Lloyd 9-77, Jones 6-33, C.Williams 1-21, Moss 1-15, Peterson 2-14, Joyner 5-14, Barlow 2-7, Za.Branch 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 3).
PASSING_Stanford, Lamson 8-18-0-121, Daniels 2-7-1-19. Southern Cal, C.Williams 19-22-0-281, Moss 11-15-0-112.
RECEIVING_Stanford, Yurosek 4-54, Humphreys 2-42, Smith 2-20, Farrell 1-13, Ayomanor 1-11. Southern Cal, Washington 4-73, Robinson 4-71, Za.Branch 4-30, McRee 4-29, Mar.Williams 4-19, Singer 2-41, Jones 2-14, Zamora 2-11, Rice 1-75, Hudson 1-14, Lane 1-12, M.Jackson 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
