Stanford030710
Southern Cal21280756

First Quarter

USC_C.Williams 21 run (Lynch kick), 11:59.

USC_Lloyd 5 run (Lynch kick), 9:05.

USC_Jones 1 run (Lynch kick), :07.

Second Quarter

USC_Za.Branch 75 punt return (Lynch kick), 13:43.

USC_Singer 19 pass from C.Williams (Lynch kick), 10:42.

STAN_FG Karty 38, 6:57.

USC_Rice 75 pass from C.Williams (Lynch kick), 6:46.

USC_McRee 1 pass from C.Williams (Lynch kick), :10.

Fourth Quarter

STAN_Lamson 1 run (Karty kick), 3:35.

USC_Moss 15 run (Lynch kick), :58.

A_67,213.

STANUSC
First downs1927
Total Net Yards349573
Rushes-yards41-20928-180
Passing140393
Punt Returns0-05-97
Kickoff Returns2-410-0
Interceptions Ret.0-01-39
Comp-Att-Int10-25-130-37-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-30-0
Punts7-47.8575-42.2
Fumbles-Lost4-20-0
Penalties-Yards5-408-85
Time of Possession32:0827:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Stanford, Filkins 5-63, Smith 5-50, Lamson 16-36, Irvin 4-22, Yurosek 5-19, Farrell 2-9, Daniels 3-9, Butler 1-1. Southern Cal, Lloyd 9-77, Jones 6-33, C.Williams 1-21, Moss 1-15, Peterson 2-14, Joyner 5-14, Barlow 2-7, Za.Branch 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 3).

PASSING_Stanford, Lamson 8-18-0-121, Daniels 2-7-1-19. Southern Cal, C.Williams 19-22-0-281, Moss 11-15-0-112.

RECEIVING_Stanford, Yurosek 4-54, Humphreys 2-42, Smith 2-20, Farrell 1-13, Ayomanor 1-11. Southern Cal, Washington 4-73, Robinson 4-71, Za.Branch 4-30, McRee 4-29, Mar.Williams 4-19, Singer 2-41, Jones 2-14, Zamora 2-11, Rice 1-75, Hudson 1-14, Lane 1-12, M.Jackson 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

