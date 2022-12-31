|Tennessee
|7
|7
|7
|10
|—
|31
|Clemson
|0
|3
|3
|8
|—
|14
First Quarter
TENN_McCoy 16 pass from Milton (McGrath kick), 5:17.
Second Quarter
TENN_Small 2 run (McGrath kick), 9:03.
CLEM_FG Potter 31, 5:11.
Third Quarter
CLEM_FG Potter 40, 10:57.
TENN_White 14 pass from Milton (McGrath kick), :05.
Fourth Quarter
CLEM_Klubnik 4 run (Shipley run), 10:01.
TENN_Keyton 46 pass from Milton (McGrath kick), 8:34.
TENN_FG McGrath 32, 3:07.
A_63,912.
|TENN
|CLEM
|First downs
|20
|34
|Total Net Yards
|375
|484
|Rushes-yards
|38-124
|45-164
|Passing
|251
|320
|Punt Returns
|1-9
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-41
|4-89
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-28-0
|30-56-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-19
|4-24
|Punts
|8-39.625
|3-40.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-105
|4-45
|Time of Possession
|23:37
|36:23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tennessee, J.Wright 11-89, Small 13-38, Milton 11-5, (Team) 3-(minus 8). Clemson, Shipley 17-72, Klubnik 20-51, Mafah 7-39, D.Swinney 1-2.
PASSING_Tennessee, Milton 19-28-0-251. Clemson, Klubnik 30-54-2-320, (Team) 0-1-0-0, D.Allen 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Tennessee, White 9-108, Keyton 4-76, McCoy 4-48, Fant 2-19. Clemson, Ngata 8-84, Turner 4-51, D.Allen 4-49, Shipley 4-21, Randall 3-44, A.Williams 3-41, Briningstool 3-29, Mafah 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Clemson, Potter 55, Potter 49, Potter 42.
