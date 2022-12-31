Tennessee7771031
Clemson033814

First Quarter

TENN_McCoy 16 pass from Milton (McGrath kick), 5:17.

Second Quarter

TENN_Small 2 run (McGrath kick), 9:03.

CLEM_FG Potter 31, 5:11.

Third Quarter

CLEM_FG Potter 40, 10:57.

TENN_White 14 pass from Milton (McGrath kick), :05.

Fourth Quarter

CLEM_Klubnik 4 run (Shipley run), 10:01.

TENN_Keyton 46 pass from Milton (McGrath kick), 8:34.

TENN_FG McGrath 32, 3:07.

A_63,912.

TENNCLEM
First downs2034
Total Net Yards375484
Rushes-yards38-12445-164
Passing251320
Punt Returns1-90-0
Kickoff Returns2-414-89
Interceptions Ret.2-00-0
Comp-Att-Int19-28-030-56-2
Sacked-Yards Lost4-194-24
Punts8-39.6253-40.667
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards9-1054-45
Time of Possession23:3736:23

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, J.Wright 11-89, Small 13-38, Milton 11-5, (Team) 3-(minus 8). Clemson, Shipley 17-72, Klubnik 20-51, Mafah 7-39, D.Swinney 1-2.

PASSING_Tennessee, Milton 19-28-0-251. Clemson, Klubnik 30-54-2-320, (Team) 0-1-0-0, D.Allen 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, White 9-108, Keyton 4-76, McCoy 4-48, Fant 2-19. Clemson, Ngata 8-84, Turner 4-51, D.Allen 4-49, Shipley 4-21, Randall 3-44, A.Williams 3-41, Briningstool 3-29, Mafah 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Clemson, Potter 55, Potter 49, Potter 42.

