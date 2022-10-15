Alabama713151449
Tennessee21761852

First Quarter

TENN_Small 1 run (McGrath kick), 10:18.

ALA_Gibbs 8 run (Reichard kick), 7:59.

TENN_Hyatt 36 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick), 6:39.

TENN_Hyatt 11 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick), 3:59.

Second Quarter

ALA_FG Reichard 21, 14:07.

TENN_Fant 2 run (McGrath kick), 11:41.

ALA_J.Brooks 7 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 6:46.

ALA_FG Reichard 43, :36.

Third Quarter

ALA_Gibbs 26 run (J.Brooks pass from Br.Young), 11:11.

TENN_Hyatt 60 pass from Hooker (kick failed), 10:16.

ALA_Gibbs 2 run (Reichard kick), 4:27.

Fourth Quarter

TENN_Hyatt 78 pass from Hooker (Fant pass from Hooker), 14:01.

ALA_Latu 1 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 8:38.

ALA_Turner 11 fumble return (Reichard kick), 7:49.

TENN_Hyatt 13 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick), 3:26.

TENN_FG McGrath 40, :00.

A_101,915.

ALATENN
First downs3229
Total Net Yards569567
Rushes-yards31-11439-182
Passing455385
Punt Returns1-31-12
Kickoff Returns4-561-10
Interceptions Ret.1-00-0
Comp-Att-Int35-52-021-31-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-141-7
Punts3-38.3331-31.0
Fumbles-Lost1-11-1
Penalties-Yards17-1306-39
Time of Possession37:1422:42

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Alabama, Gibbs 24-103, McClellan 3-15, Br.Young 4-(minus 4). Tennessee, J.Wright 12-71, Hooker 14-56, Small 12-53, Fant 1-2.

PASSING_Alabama, Br.Young 35-52-0-455. Tennessee, Hooker 21-30-1-385, Milton 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Alabama, Prentice 9-66, Latu 6-90, Brooks 6-79, Gibbs 5-48, McClellan 3-22, Burton 2-49, Bond 2-39, Earle 1-42, Holden 1-20. Tennessee, Hyatt 6-207, Keyton 5-78, Fant 3-24, McCoy 2-38, Small 2-20, Warren 2-13, J.Wright 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Alabama, Reichard 50.

