FGFTReb
TEXASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allen336-150-04-72213
Disu174-52-22-50210
Mitchell141-20-00-1002
Carr354-123-30-12113
Hunter301-73-41-4215
Bishop224-50-00-3128
Rice202-77-73-70311
Cunningham181-20-01-3032
Morris112-30-00-1006
Totals20025-5815-1611-3271470

Percentages: FG .431, FT .938.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Carr 2-3, Morris 2-3, Allen 1-2, Disu 0-1, Hunter 0-3, Rice 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Disu 3).

Turnovers: 9 (Hunter 3, Bishop 2, Carr, Cunningham, Morris, Rice).

Steals: 9 (Carr 4, Allen 2, Bishop, Cunningham, Hunter).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
OKLAHOMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Groves346-130-00-40417
Hill354-74-41-61214
T.Groves183-50-02-7146
Sherfield369-193-40-33122
Uzan322-40-00-2525
Godwin222-20-13-5034
Cortes130-20-00-0100
Noland50-10-00-0000
Oweh50-11-21-1011
Totals20026-548-117-28111769

Percentages: FG .481, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (J.Groves 5-9, Hill 2-3, Uzan 1-2, Sherfield 1-7, Noland 0-1, T.Groves 0-1, Cortes 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Godwin, T.Groves).

Turnovers: 13 (J.Groves 3, Uzan 3, Sherfield 2, Cortes, Godwin, Hill, Oweh, T.Groves).

Steals: 7 (J.Groves 3, Cortes, Godwin, Sherfield, T.Groves).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas313970
Oklahoma353469

A_10,009 (11,562).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

