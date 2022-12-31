|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allen
|33
|6-15
|0-0
|4-7
|2
|2
|13
|Disu
|17
|4-5
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|2
|10
|Mitchell
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Carr
|35
|4-12
|3-3
|0-1
|2
|1
|13
|Hunter
|30
|1-7
|3-4
|1-4
|2
|1
|5
|Bishop
|22
|4-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|8
|Rice
|20
|2-7
|7-7
|3-7
|0
|3
|11
|Cunningham
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|2
|Morris
|11
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|6
|Totals
|200
|25-58
|15-16
|11-32
|7
|14
|70
Percentages: FG .431, FT .938.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Carr 2-3, Morris 2-3, Allen 1-2, Disu 0-1, Hunter 0-3, Rice 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Disu 3).
Turnovers: 9 (Hunter 3, Bishop 2, Carr, Cunningham, Morris, Rice).
Steals: 9 (Carr 4, Allen 2, Bishop, Cunningham, Hunter).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Groves
|34
|6-13
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|4
|17
|Hill
|35
|4-7
|4-4
|1-6
|1
|2
|14
|T.Groves
|18
|3-5
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|4
|6
|Sherfield
|36
|9-19
|3-4
|0-3
|3
|1
|22
|Uzan
|32
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|2
|5
|Godwin
|22
|2-2
|0-1
|3-5
|0
|3
|4
|Cortes
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Noland
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Oweh
|5
|0-1
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|200
|26-54
|8-11
|7-28
|11
|17
|69
Percentages: FG .481, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (J.Groves 5-9, Hill 2-3, Uzan 1-2, Sherfield 1-7, Noland 0-1, T.Groves 0-1, Cortes 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Godwin, T.Groves).
Turnovers: 13 (J.Groves 3, Uzan 3, Sherfield 2, Cortes, Godwin, Hill, Oweh, T.Groves).
Steals: 7 (J.Groves 3, Cortes, Godwin, Sherfield, T.Groves).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas
|31
|39
|—
|70
|Oklahoma
|35
|34
|—
|69
A_10,009 (11,562).
