HOUSTON (32-6)
T.Moore 6-21 2-2 15, White 1-5 0-0 2, Carlton 2-3 0-0 4, Edwards 1-12 2-4 4, Shead 4-13 1-2 9, Roberts 2-2 3-4 7, Chaney 1-1 1-2 3, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-57 9-14 44.
VILLANOVA (30-7)
Dixon 2-6 2-2 6, Samuels 6-10 3-3 16, Slater 0-4 2-2 2, Gillespie 1-6 4-4 6, J.Moore 2-10 2-2 8, Daniels 4-16 2-2 12, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-52 15-15 50.
Halftime_Villanova 27-20. 3-Point Goals_Houston 1-20 (T.Moore 1-5, White 0-2, Shead 0-5, Edwards 0-8), Villanova 5-21 (J.Moore 2-4, Daniels 2-7, Samuels 1-2, Gillespie 0-4, Slater 0-4). Rebounds_Houston 35 (T.Moore 10), Villanova 35 (Samuels 10). Assists_Houston 7 (Edwards 4), Villanova 6 (Slater, Daniels 2). Total Fouls_Houston 14, Villanova 12. A_17,186 (18,581).
