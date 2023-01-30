VIRGINIA (17-3)
Gardner 6-11 5-7 17, Vander Plas 3-7 0-0 7, Beekman 2-4 2-2 7, Clark 3-7 4-4 12, Franklin 4-11 1-2 12, McKneely 2-4 0-0 6, Shedrick 2-2 0-0 4, Dunn 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 23-50 12-15 67.
SYRACUSE (13-10)
Bell 1-3 3-3 6, Brown 4-5 0-2 8, Edwards 5-8 4-6 14, Girard 3-12 0-0 7, Mintz 8-13 4-7 20, Taylor 2-6 0-0 5, Torrence 1-1 0-0 2, Hima 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 11-18 62.
Halftime_Virginia 36-35. 3-Point Goals_Virginia 9-21 (Franklin 3-9, Clark 2-4, McKneely 2-4, Beekman 1-2, Vander Plas 1-2), Syracuse 3-15 (Bell 1-3, Girard 1-4, Taylor 1-5, Mintz 0-3). Fouled Out_Edwards. Rebounds_Virginia 25 (Gardner 8), Syracuse 24 (Brown, Edwards 7). Assists_Virginia 19 (Clark 10), Syracuse 11 (Edwards, Girard 3). Total Fouls_Virginia 13, Syracuse 12. A_19,272 (35,446).
