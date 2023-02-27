BAYLOR (22-8)
Bridges 5-10 1-2 14, Thamba 3-7 2-3 8, Cryer 5-15 2-2 15, Flagler 4-10 2-2 13, Love 0-1 0-0 0, Bonner 4-7 5-6 15, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 2-4 5-5 9, Lohner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 17-20 74.
OKLAHOMA ST. (16-14)
Boone 3-10 0-0 6, Asberry 4-12 2-2 12, Newton 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 4-8 0-0 9, Wright 6-15 1-2 17, Williams 5-8 0-0 12, Cisse 2-5 2-3 6, Smith 2-3 0-2 4, Harris 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-68 5-9 68.
Halftime_Baylor 41-30. 3-Point Goals_Baylor 11-31 (Flagler 3-7, Bridges 3-8, Cryer 3-10, Bonner 2-3, Lohner 0-1, Love 0-1, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 0-1), Oklahoma St. 9-32 (Wright 4-11, Williams 2-3, Asberry 2-10, Thompson 1-3, Harris 0-2, Newton 0-3). Fouled Out_Bridges, Thamba, Thompson. Rebounds_Baylor 25 (Thamba 8), Oklahoma St. 38 (Cisse 8). Assists_Baylor 13 (Flagler 6), Oklahoma St. 13 (Asberry 5). Total Fouls_Baylor 16, Oklahoma St. 17. A_7,965 (13,611).
