|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BAYLOR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|35
|5-10
|1-2
|4-4
|1
|5
|14
|Thamba
|20
|3-7
|2-3
|3-8
|0
|5
|8
|Cryer
|40
|5-15
|2-2
|2-3
|2
|3
|15
|Flagler
|37
|4-10
|2-2
|0-5
|6
|0
|13
|Love
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Bonner
|32
|4-7
|5-6
|0-0
|4
|1
|15
|Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|21
|2-4
|5-5
|0-2
|0
|1
|9
|Lohner
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-55
|17-20
|9-25
|13
|16
|74
Percentages: FG .418, FT .850.
3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Flagler 3-7, Bridges 3-8, Cryer 3-10, Bonner 2-3, Lohner 0-1, Love 0-1, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 10 (Bonner 2, Bridges 2, Cryer 2, Lohner 2, Flagler, Thamba).
Steals: 6 (Bonner 2, Flagler 2, Lohner, Tchamwa Tchatchoua).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Boone
|19
|3-10
|0-0
|4-5
|1
|1
|6
|Asberry
|31
|4-12
|2-2
|2-4
|5
|4
|12
|Newton
|11
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Thompson
|23
|4-8
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|5
|9
|Wright
|35
|6-15
|1-2
|2-5
|3
|0
|17
|Williams
|29
|5-8
|0-0
|4-6
|2
|1
|12
|Cisse
|23
|2-5
|2-3
|4-8
|0
|3
|6
|Smith
|16
|2-3
|0-2
|4-6
|0
|0
|4
|Harris
|13
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-68
|5-9
|21-38
|13
|17
|68
Percentages: FG .397, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Wright 4-11, Williams 2-3, Asberry 2-10, Thompson 1-3, Harris 0-2, Newton 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cisse, Smith).
Turnovers: 10 (Williams 3, Asberry 2, Boone, Cisse, Newton, Smith, Thompson).
Steals: 4 (Asberry, Boone, Newton, Wright).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Baylor
|41
|33
|—
|74
|Oklahoma St.
|30
|38
|—
|68
A_7,965 (13,611).
