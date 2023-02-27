FGFTReb
BAYLORMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges355-101-24-41514
Thamba203-72-33-8058
Cryer405-152-22-32315
Flagler374-102-20-56013
Love70-10-00-1000
Bonner324-75-60-04115
Tchamwa Tchatchoua212-45-50-2019
Lohner80-10-00-2010
Totals20023-5517-209-25131674

Percentages: FG .418, FT .850.

3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Flagler 3-7, Bridges 3-8, Cryer 3-10, Bonner 2-3, Lohner 0-1, Love 0-1, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 10 (Bonner 2, Bridges 2, Cryer 2, Lohner 2, Flagler, Thamba).

Steals: 6 (Bonner 2, Flagler 2, Lohner, Tchamwa Tchatchoua).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Boone193-100-04-5116
Asberry314-122-22-45412
Newton111-40-00-0022
Thompson234-80-00-1159
Wright356-151-22-53017
Williams295-80-04-62112
Cisse232-52-34-8036
Smith162-30-24-6004
Harris130-30-01-3110
Totals20027-685-921-38131768

Percentages: FG .397, FT .556.

3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Wright 4-11, Williams 2-3, Asberry 2-10, Thompson 1-3, Harris 0-2, Newton 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Cisse, Smith).

Turnovers: 10 (Williams 3, Asberry 2, Boone, Cisse, Newton, Smith, Thompson).

Steals: 4 (Asberry, Boone, Newton, Wright).

Technical Fouls: None.

Baylor413374
Oklahoma St.303868

A_7,965 (13,611).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you